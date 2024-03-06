Brian Gaskill exits The Young and the Restless as Seth, shares message to fans

The Young and the Restless’ Seth (Brian Gaskill) met his maker on the hit CBS show thanks to Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and her reign of terror.

Seth was only in Genoa City briefly, coming on the daytime drama as Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) sponsor amid her latest alcohol battle.

However, Jordan didn’t take long to get her hooks into Seth, using him in her latest revenge plot against Nikki and the Newman family.

It was only a matter of time before Jordan didn’t need Seth anymore and did away with him.

That’s exactly what happened this week on Y&R when Jordan killed him after he revealed he was onto her game.

After Seth’s demise, Brian shared a message to The Young and the Restless fans.

The Young and the Restless star Brian Gaskill speaks out after exit as Seth

Taking to Instagram, Brian confirmed what we already knew. His time on the hit CBS soap was up.

“Between social media and the Internet in general, news travels ridiculously fast these days …so…yeah, that happened…(and if you haven’t seen yet, please watch… I hear Los Angeles might be preempted… so check out Paramount+ or look for Times),” he began his caption.

The IG post included a picture of Brian posed with a hint of a smile on his face. Brian went on in his caption to gush over working on Y&R.

“I had a great time on Young and the Restless with the producers, directors, publicity department, and other actors. And it was incredible to see so much support from all of my friends on social media, who have been following along over the years… So grateful for all of you. Now let’s see what comes next,” Brian ended his thank you message.

Y&R fans react to Seth’s demise and Brian Gaskill leaving the CBS soap

The comments section of Brian’s Instagram post was flooded with fans showing him love and support as well as reacting to his exit.”

“Damn that was too soon and to go like that!” read one comment, and another stated, “You are a great actor Seth!! So real! The part was awesome.”

Others expressed love for Seth while also sharing how much Brian was adored during his time on The Young and the Restless.

“I really liked your character. Your character reminded me of a longtime friend struggling with alcoholism. You’re a great actor, and with those kind eyes, l’m sure we’ll be seeing you soon.best of luck,” wrote a fan.

Another fan admitted to crying over watching Brian’s final episode on the hit CBS soap.

Seth was Jordan’s latest victim, which has Y&R fans wondering who will be next. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor (Eric Braeden) faces off with Jordan this week, so be sure to tune in.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.