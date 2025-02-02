Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn struggles, Luna overhears Will, and Brooke speaks up

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that February sweeps bring more of the same.

It’s been a very slow January for the CBS soap, with the storylines centered around Forrester Creations and Luna (Lisa Yamada).

Paternity questions are hot on Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) mind. Things between Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Poppy (Romy Park) have seemingly been mended, but that all could change.

Luna lives at Bill’s (Don Diamont) house and is privy to everything happening there.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) finally speaks up, but will anything she says be heard?

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Finn tries to keep it together

Despite Poppy denying that Finn could be Luna’s father, the doctor isn’t so sure.

Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode saw him attempting to run a paternity test.

As he works through everything that’s happened in his family, he finds it hard to keep it together.

Luna’s paternity storyline has been all over the place, and when she was shipped off to prison, viewers thought that was the end of it. However, she is front and center now.

Speaking of Luna, Poppy learned that her daughter is no longer imprisoned. Will that be the topic of discussion when she meets with Li?

Life at Bill’s sprawling estate is much better than the prison Luna was in, but she has to hide when people show up.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview teases Luna overhearing Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya Grace) talking about her and her crimes. She has had her sights set on Will for weeks now.

Will she lose her cool and act out against Bill’s youngest son?

Brooke talks with Carter

For the most part, Brooke has been quiet at the office as Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) make their decisions.

The preview teased Brooke speaking up and calling out Carter for the underhanded takeover of Forrester Creations.

While he denies he wanted things to happen like they did, it still happened.

Brooke isn’t ready to accept that Hope had a significant part in pushing his hand, and when things go south, that may be hard for her to swallow.

Without Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in her life, Brooke has been down and out. His rekindling with Taylor (Rebecca Budig) has really taken a toll, and she is determined to win him back. Look for her to attempt a move this week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.