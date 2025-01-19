Beyond the Gates trailer, premiere date, cast, synopsis, and more

CBS will add the new soap Beyond the Gates to its daytime line-up in a few weeks.

Beyond the Gates has generated a lot of buzz because of its premise and the fact that a new soap hasn’t debuted on a network in decades.

The last new daytime drama was Passions on NBC back in 1999.

All of that changes next month during February sweeps when Beyond the Gates joins The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS daytime.

Today, Beyond the Gates was featured on CBS Mornings, gaining more hype for the show.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the newest CBS soap

Beyond the Gates cast and synopsis

The daytime drama is the first ever Black one-hour show. Generations was also a Black soap, but it was only a half-hour show.

According to the press release for Beyond the Gates, the show centers around the wealthy Dupree family and is set in a Maryland suburb outside of Washington, D.C.

“Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty,” reads part of the release.

In true soap fashion, the Dupree family, their friends, and their enemies are riddled with secrets and scandals. There are also those who will do anything to be part of the uber-wealthy and exclusive community.

Tamara Tunie (Anita), Clifton Davis (Vernon), Daphnee Duplaix (Nicole), and Karla Mosley (Dani) play the core members of the Dupree family. Arielle Prepetit (Naomi Hamilton) and RhonniRose Mantilla (Chelsea Hamilton) play Nicole’s daughters, while Timon Kyle Durrett (Bill Hamilton) plays Nicole’s ex-husband.

The rest of the Beyond the Gates cast includes: Alex Alegria (Tom Navarro), Lauren Buglioli (Vanessa McBride), Brandon Claybon (Martin Richardson), Sean Freeman (Andre Richardson), Ben Gavin (Derek Baldwin), Marquita Goings (Hayley Lawson), Jibre Hordges (Jacob Hawthorne), Jen Jacob (Ashley Morgan), Maurice Johnson (Ted Richardson), Trisha Mann-Grant (Leslie Thomas), Mike Manning (Smitty Smith), Ambyr Michelle (Eva Thomas), and Colby Muhammad (Kat Richardson).

Beyond the Gates premiere date and trailer

CBS is taking full advantage of February sweeps by premiering Beyond the Gates on Monday, February 24. The new CBS soap will follow The Bold and the Beautiful, replacing the now-canceled The Talk.

A trailer for Beyond the Gates gives us a look at the show, and we have it say it left us with old-school Dynasty vibes in the best possible way. The show is filled with glitz and glamour, with a slew of drama thrown in the mix.

In the first look teaser, one thing is clear: The Dupree family rules this exclusive community, and their elaborate home, Fairmont Crest, is the place to be.

It’s a brief clip, but it’s enough to let us know the show would be good. Hopefully, as the premiere date nears, we will get more teasers for Beyond the Gates.

Are you ready for a new CBS soap?

Beyond the Gates premieres on Monday, February 24 on CBS.