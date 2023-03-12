Are Below Deck’s Rhylee Gerber and Below Deck Med alum Malia White joining new Bravo show? Here’s what we know

Rhylee Gerber from Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia White are rumored to be filming another Bravo show.

It’s been a while since Malia and Rhylee were part of the Below Deck on-screen family.

Malia last appeared on Below Deck Med Season 6, and Rhylee was last featured on Below Deck Season 7.

They have both moved on from Below Deck but apparently not from Bravo.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that they are joining other Bravo stars for the next season of Winter House.

So is there any truth to this rather bizarre and out-of-the-blue rumor? Let’s take a look.

Below Deck’s Rhylee Gerber and Below Deck alum Malia White teased as Winter House cast

Last week before the Vanderpump Rules scandal took over the Bravoverse, the Instagram account @bravobygays shared an IG post with photos of some of the alleged new Winter House cast.

Malia appears in the bottom left-hand corner and Rhylee in the bottom right-hand corner. Summer House stars Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, and Jason Cameron are also reportedly set to appear on the show.

Family Karma star Brian Benni and Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval were in the picture too. Although considering the Scandoval drama going on right now, the latter two may be replaced.

“LETS GOOO WINTER HOUSE S3❄️ MY SOURCE TELLS ME ONE MORE BELOW DECK CAST MEMBER WILL ALSO BE JOINING! I, MYSELF, AM NOT SURE IF THE TOMS WILL BE FULL TIME OR JUST POP IN AGAIN FOR ANOTHER VISIT BUT I CAN TOTALLY SEE SCHWARTZ STAYING THE ENTIRE TIME. ALSO, NO WORD ON THE RETURN OF KORY KEEFER OR POTENTIAL NON BRAVO NEWBIES! THE SOUTHERN CHARMERS WILL ALSO NOT BE IN ATTENDANCE IM SURE DUE TO THEM FILMING FOR SEASON 9!” was the caption on the IG post.

Are Malia White and Rhylee Gerber joining Winter House?

Neither Rhylee nor Malia have commented on the speculation that they could appear on Winter House Season 3.

However, there’s a good chance that the Malia rumor could be true. The @bravobygays post teased that filming would begin in Colorado this week. Malia has been geotagging her Instagram posts with Denver, Colorado, over the past couple of days.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, she did a shout-out to some locally owned women’s businesses in Colorado. The timing coincides with the Winter House filming, so Malia seems like a contender.

As for Rhylee, she posted a video a few days ago of her on a last-minute fishing charter in gorgeous weather and beautiful teal-blue ocean waters. It could have been a ploy to keep her fans in the dark about her return to reality television, or it could mean she isn’t joining the show.

Ronnie Karam from Watch What Crappens stopped by Hannah Ferrier’s podcast Dear Reality, You’re Effed! to dish some Bravo dirt. The drama between Malia and Hannah came up with Ronnie teasing Malia’s supposedly heading to Winter House.

One thing is for sure. Having Malia White and Ryhlee Gerber in a house with other Bravo stars would be quite interesting.

Stay tuned to see if this rumor turns out to be fact or fiction.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.