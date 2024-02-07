90210 alum AnnaLynne McCord teases Days of our Lives stint: When is her first airdate?

90210 alum AnnaLynne McCord has given Days of our Lives fans something to discuss as she teased her upcoming stint on the show.

News broke in December that AnnaLynne had signed a one-year contract with the hit Peacock soap.

AnnaLynne’s character has been kept under wraps, with only her name, Marin, being revealed so far.

At the time, many Days fans suspected that AnnaLynne’s new role would be connected to Harris (Steve Burton) and his colorful past.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Steve has wrapped his run on Days of our Lives and is returning to General Hospital, so that is not the case.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

What we do know is that AnnaLynne has started to film at Days and seems to be enjoying her new gig.

90210 alum AnnaLynne McCord teases Days of our Lives stint

The other day, the blonde bombshell took to Instagram to share a video of her getting into character on the Days of our Lives set. AnnaLynne was in make-up with curlers in her hair, looking fabulous as she teased her new job.

“I’m here!” she screamed in the video with a shot of a poster for the hit Peacock soap.

The actress talked about how blessed she is to get to do her dream job. After some remarks about working with shady people in the entertainment world, AnneLynne reassured her followers she keeps it real.

Then she opened up about working on Days.

“I have been filming now for almost a month,” AnnaLynne expressed before adding.” I am literally not allowed to talk about anything yet because my storyline starts in a few months.”

The actress did joke that she’s an alien from Mars and then explained she hopes to share more on social media, like behind-the-scenes stuff, once she is allowed.

One thing AnnaLynne happily dished, though, was the cast and crew on Days.

“Everyone is so wonderful. Everyone is so gracious and kind, and I am having so much fun. I really wish I could tell you what I am doing. I will at some point, but right now, I can’t because it’s super confidential,” she gushed.

That IG post had Days of our Lives fans wondering when AnnaLynne will make her soap debut.

When will AnnaLynne McCord premiere on Days?

Based on what AnnaLynne said in her video, she likely won’t premiere until May or June. It’s no secret that the hit Peacock soap films six months in advance.

Since AnnaLynne seems to have started filming after the New Year, that would put her in late spring or early summer. There’s a good chance that Days will bring her in during May sweeps, even if it is near the end, to help bolster sweeps month.

Adding AnnaLynne McCord to the cast of the hit daytime drama was a good move by the powers that be. Her entrance will undoubtedly be dramatic, and one fan won’t want to miss, so stay tuned for more news and an official premiere date.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.