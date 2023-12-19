90210 alum AnnaLynne McCord joins Days of our Lives: Who is she playing?

AnnaLynne McCord has joined Days of our Lives in her first forte into the soap world.

News broke last night that the 90210 had signed on in a regular role on the Peacock daytime drama.

The blonde bombshell is best known for her role as Naomi Clark on The CW’s revival of Beverly Hills 90210.

Days fans are buzzing about who AnnaLynne will portray when she makes her way to Salem.

After all, the endless possibilities include a recast or a new role, both of which will undoubtedly shake things up on the show.

Let’s take a look at what we know about AnnaLynne joining her first soap.

90210 alum AnnaLynne McCord headed to Days of our Lives

Deadline was the first to break the news about AnnaLynne making her way to Days. According to the outlet, the actress has signed on to play Marin in a one-year contract.

Since AnnaLynne’s character name, Marin, was revealed, that shuts down claims that she had joined the show as a Gabi (Camila Banus) recast.

Marin is described as “a fascinating and complicated woman who is devastatingly beautiful, almost angelic in her outward appearance. The desire of many but her heart belongs to only one man who continues to push her away for her own good.”

As for the man who has captured Marin’s heart, fans are throwing a couple of possibilities around. Harris (Steve Burton) seems to be the top choice because of his past, which remains a mystery.

Everett’s (Blake Berris) name has been thrown around, too. However, Everett doesn’t seem realistic, considering his connection to Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Jada (Elia Cantu).

Days of our Lives fans must keep tuning in to learn more about Marin.

When will AnnaLynne McCord debut on Days as Marin?

It’s no secret that the hit Peacock soap films six months in advance, so AnnaLynne won’t hit Salem for a while. Days fans shouldn’t expect the actress to debut until April or May, if not longer.

The news of AnnaLynne joining the soap means she has probably already started to film the show. However, given that the daytime drama is entering its annual holiday break, her premiere date will only get pushed back more.

As of this writing, AnnaLynne McCord has not yet commented on her gig or her first time working in the soap world.

Other Days of our Lives spoilers tease fans are in for a real treat coming up with an annual holiday tradition, but a medical crisis looms, so be sure to keep tuning in daily.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.