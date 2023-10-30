So Kelly Ripa accused of cultural appropriation but Mark Consuelos off the hook?

With Halloween just around the corner, everyone will be dressing up and going to parties and trick or treating.

The fun times are not without controversy for some people, this time for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Kelly and her husband Mark attended the Once Upon a Hulaween 2023 gala.

They dressed up in fancy Day of the Dead costumes. Mark was a Calavera, which means skull and Kelly was a glittery Calaca, or skeleton.

Kelly spoke about how elaborate it all was on their show, Live with Kelly and Mark.

The glitter in all the makeup drove her batty. The party was on October 27, 2023, and she is still finding glitter on her person.

Photos of the party hit Twitter and Instagram and fans started to give their opinions.

Kelly Ripa called out over the alleged cultural appropriation of her costume

One fan on Twitter could not help but label Kelly and Mark’s costumes as cultural appropriation.

The user, @Cee_Ceelicious, posted a picture of Kelly and Mark in their Day of the Dead costumes. The caption reads, “Cultural appropriation! Do better #KellyRipa #MarkConsuelos”

Immediately underneath her post is a reply from user @NiamhSmithForensic asking, “Genuine question. Isn’t he Latino? Born in Spain but to a Mexican father? How is it appropriation when it’s his culture? I know she is white but she’s matching him and it’s very respectfully and beautifully done.”

No one else is saying anything about Mark and his costume, and overwhelmingly are supportive of Kelly’s choosing to dress like her husband’s heritage.

A quick scan of social media posts all validate Kelly Ripa’s choice of costume.

One user, @mamadiaz77 on Instagram said, “La Catrina y El Catrin #diademuertos #mexicanculture #medicantradition”

Another also favored the couple, @demediokate replied, “Sharing Mexican n Spanish n Italian”

Others praised her “Mexicana” look. One user, @carreon.diane, posted, “Kelly, so Fabulous you got the look very Mexicana.”

Kelly Ripa has had her own DNA test done, and she isn’t one bit Hispanic

The subject of DNA testing has come up on Kelly’s podcast. Most recently with Matthew McConaughey. He spoke to her about his and Woody Harrelson about a time that Maury Povich offered to see if the men were related.

Kelly had a DNA test taken on Ancestry.com. It showed she is Irish, Italian, and Greek. Her husband was born to an Italian mother and a Mexican father.

The longtime married couple have melded their ancestry into a fun mix of humanity.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.