Simone Missick’s All Rise character is [spoiler] and people thought it was for real

Actress Simone Missick’s character, Judge Lola Carmichael, dropped a pregnancy bombshell in the closing scenes of the Season 2 premiere of the legal drama series All Rise which aired on CBS on Monday (November 16).

Observant fans had noticed early in the episode that Lola appeared to be concealing a baby bump under her loose-fitting coat.

“Like I’m really convinced Lola or @SimonMissick is pregnant.. they are really hiding her stomach,” one fan tweeted.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“If I was a betting woman I would say #simonemissick from #AllRise is pregnant,” another fan tweeted. “She looks like she is glowing and hiding a baby bump 🤔#AllRiseCBS.”

It wasn’t until near the end of the episode that Judge Lola Carmichael confirmed the suspicion that she was hiding a baby bump under her dress.

She revealed the good news to her delighted husband Robin (Todd Williams) in an emotional closing scene.

She later appeared in a tight-fitting red dress that accentuated her baby bump.

Lola’s baby bump sparked speculation that Missick is pregnant IRL

Missick is reprising her role as Judge Carmichael in All Rise Season 2 after Season 1 ended in May 2020.

All Rise follows the ups and downs of the professional and personal lives of a group of Los Angeles courthouse judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, and their interactions with court bailiffs, clerks, and the cops.

The series, which premiered on CBS in September 2019, has proved to be a hit and fans have been looking forward to the return of the legal drama for Season 2.

Fans were mostly unprepared for a pregnancy reveal plot twist.

Lola’s baby bump revealed near the end of last night’s episode looked so real under her tight-fitting red dress that fans began speculating on social media that Missick was pregnant in real life.

Some fans claimed that the show writers were forced to write a pregnancy revelation into the storyline because of Missick’s real-life pregnancy.

If you’ve been following the social media speculation and wondering whether actress Simone Missick is pregnant in real life, here is what we know.

Is Simone Missick pregnant IRL?

As of this writing, neither the actress nor her reps have officially confirmed that she is pregnant in real life.

Speculation that the show writers might have been forced to include a pregnancy reveal in the storyline because Missick was pregnant in real life gained traction after co-star Wilson Bethel, who plays Deputy DA Mark Callan, told ET during a phone interview that he was also surprised to learn about Judge Carmichael’s pregnancy when he first got the script for Season 2.

A notorious fake news source also further fueled speculation with a false report that Missick was spotted with what looked like a baby bump during a dinner date with husband Dorian Missick on Sunday.

Missick is married in real life to actor Dorian Missick, known for playing Damian Henry in Six Degrees, Will Flemming in Lucifer, and Dontrell “Cockroach” Hamilton in Luke Cage.

The couple tied the knot in 2012.

All Rise Season 2 airs on Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.