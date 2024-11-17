Silo: Tim Robbins and Common tease the aftermath of Juliette’s surprising decision

Silo Season 2 finally premiered on Apple TV+ earlier this week, and the debut was a fantastic one-woman show as Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) walked into the unknown after leaving Silo 18 behind.

Understandably, Juliette’s departure will leave the residents of her former Silo with many questions because she’s the only person to leave and not clean like the various people before her.

Of course, viewers are well aware that Juliette has now arrived in an abandoned Silo and is immersed in another battle for survival as she ponders whether there is some validity to the reasons for keeping everyone locked away from civilization.

As a result of the season premiere’s decision to focus purely on Juliette, the majority of the main cast won’t get some screen time until Silo Season 2 Episode 2, which airs next week.

Monsters and Critics chatted with Tim Robbins (Bernard) and Common (Robert) about where the action picks up following Juliette’s decision.

Tim is excited to dive into a version of the show where all of these answers have already been revealed, so audiences now understand the gravity of what Bernard knows.

Bernard Knows The Silo’s History

Playing a character who knows so much while everyone else knows so little must be tough, but Bernard’s initial plan is to try to get ahead of the situation when we pick up where we left off.

He’s backed against the wall because all he’s done throughout his time as a leader is follow these protocols that his predecessors have drummed into him, creating one of the more compelling storylines this season.

The most interesting aspect is that Bernard will be forced to go off-book and make decisions that don’t come from anyone higher up because the Silo has never been in this predicament before.

Meanwhile, Robert will be front and center in that storyline because Bernard asked him to be his shadow at the end of Silo Season 1, so we’ll find out where that goes during Season 2.

Common opens up about Robert’s hunger for power

Common opened up about Robert’s quest for power and his feelings about whether that will manifest into a search for something more.

Both actors are very excited about the second season and beyond because they know there’s a much wider mythology at play that even their characters may not be privy to.

Check out the full interview below.

Monsters and Critics has screened Silo Season 2 already, and we can confidently report that the action and intrigue continue to ramp up as the season progresses.

There’s no sophomore slump in sight.

Silo is up there as one of the streaming service’s top shows, alongside Ted Lasso and Palm Royale.

Silo airs Fridays on Apple TV+.