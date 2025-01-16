Sherri Shepherd didn’t pass up the chance to slap her guest Chrishell Stause on an episode of her talk show Sherri.

Chrishell is no stranger to getting slapped, and we do not mean by her Selling Sunset costars.

The reality TV star got her start on the now-canceled ABC soap All My Children.

Over the years, Chrishell has appeared on several soaps, including Days of our Lives and, most recently, on the Australian soap Neighbours.

This week, Chrishell gave Sherri a lesson in the art of perfecting the soap slap.

It’s no secret Sherri’s a big soap fan, so she took full advantage of not only slapping Chirshell but getting slapped by her.

Sherri Shepherd ‘slaps’ Chrishell Stause for ‘perfect’ soap moment

Both Chrishell and Sherri shared a clip of the slap lesson on Instagram. In true fashion, Sherri had us in stitches as Chrishell was guiding her through the soap slap.

“It’s been a long time since I slapped a b**ch,” Sherri joked after she messed up.

On the second take, Sherri got the perfect slap, with Chrishell giving her best soap response.

Then it was Sherri’s turn to get slapped by Chrishell, who took off her earrings to get into character. Sherri knocked it out of the park with her soap reaction to getting slapped.

The audience laughed out loud at Sherri and Chrishell in their soap slap moment. Sherri had the audience rolling when she asked for Chirshell to do it again.

“Before ‘The Traitors’ and ‘Selling Sunset’ – we loved Chrishell Stause on ‘All My Children’ – so you know Sherri had to get tips for the perfect soap opera face slap!” read the caption on the joint IG posts.

Chrishell and Sherri react to their soap slap

In the comments section, Sherri and Chrishell showed up to gush over the good time they had on the talk show.

“I had so much fun😆😆😆 thank you Sherri!! Nicest crew as well!!♥️🙌,” Chrishell wrote.

Sherri chimed in to thank Chrishell for coming and give her props for her slap skills.

“when she takes off the earrings 😂😂😂,” Sherri added.

Chrishell Stause and Sherri Shepherd gave us some much-needed laughter, that’s for sure.

The soap star was on the Sherri show to talk about her stint on The Traitors Season 3. Chrishell has clashed with Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval while forming an alliance with The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey and Total Divas’ Nikki Garcia.

The Traitors drops new episodes on Thursdays at 9/8c on Peacock.