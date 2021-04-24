Shadow and Bone Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkovin Shadow and Bone. Pic credit: David Appleby/Netflix

Shadow and Bone hit this weekend on Netflix and brought the Grishaverse to life.

The Netflix series, based on the popular novels by Leigh Bardugo, tells the story of a land in fear of a dark force that threatens to overwhelm it.

From this land comes a girl named Alina with the power to save her world. With all the episodes in the first season dropped at once, fans are already anxiously awaiting news for Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about Shadow and Bone Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Shadow and Bone Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Shadow and Bone?

With huge fan interest in Shadow and Bone Season 1, which landed the number one most-watched show spot on Netflix, and the positive critical reviews, as it is sitting at 91-percent from critics and 96-percent from the audience at this time, it will almost surely get a second season.

The good news is that showrunner Eric Heisserer said he has “stacks of material” and “grand plans” for the show when and if Netflix chooses to bring it back for a second season.

Author Leigh Bardugo also said a there is a lot more that they can bring to the Netflix series.

“We left a lot of spaces that can be filled in later,” Bardugo said. “We don’t get all the information about the Crows. We don’t get every bit of the story that we want to see. I hope that those will create intrigue for audiences so that we’ve created something stands on its own. But there’s a lot of road that we could travel.”

However, we are still waiting to hear from Netflix concerning the show’s future.

When Netflix makes an official announcement, we will update this article with all pertinent information about Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Release date latest: When does Shadow and Bone Season 2 come out?

Shadow and Bone Season 1 hit Netflix on April 23. If the streaming service orders a second season, and it almost surely will, we will update this page as the estimated release date draws near.

Expect Shadow and Bone Season 2 to hit around the same time in 2022 if it is renewed, so around April of next year.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 cast updates

Most of the cast from Shadow and Bone Season 1 should return for the second season.

This includes Jessie Mel Li as Alina and Ben Barnes as Kirigin,

The rest of the Season 1 cast included Archie Renaux as Mal, Freddy Carter as Kaz, Amita Suman as Inej, and Kit Young as Jesper.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 spoilers

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone introduces viewers to a war-torn world where orphaned soldier Alina Starkov unleashed an extraordinary power that could set her country free.

The Shadow Fold looms, as a monstrous threat, and Alina is taken away from everything she knows and loves to train as part of the Grisha, an elite army of magical soldiers.

As she struggles to master her power, she finds her allies and enemies can be the same, and nothing in her world is what it seems.

Dangerous forces are at play including a group of charismatic criminals. It will take Alina more than magic to survive.

The good news for fans of Leigh Bardugo’s novels is showrunner Eric Heisserer worked closely with the author when crafting this first season of Shadow and Bone.

The first season shows that the king’s general Kirigan is the Black Heretic, a near-immortal being known as the Shadow Summoner, and while Alina wants to save the world, he wants to conquer it.

Alina and her allies were able to stop him at the moment, but in the end, Kirigan comes out of the Fold and shows he has more power than anyone expected.

“He has suffered the first defeat in a very long time at the hands of somebody who he really believed he understood and had under his control,” Bardugo said. “So, I think we’re going to see a real reckoning, if we get to see that reckoning.”

This makes Kirigan very dangerous.

“It’s all the things he is ramped up,” actor Ben Barnes said of that final moment. “When you meet him at the beginning, he’s the most powerful man that we come across. Now, he is infinitely more powerful in terms of, he just thinks something [and it happens].

This leaves a lot of excitement for what it to come in Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Netflix has yet to announce when Shadow and Bone Season 2 will premiere.