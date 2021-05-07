‘Selena: The Series’: Will there be a Part 3?

Will there be a Part 3 of Selena: The Series? Pic credit: Netflix

The second part of the Netflix original series Selena: The Series dropped on Netflix earlier this week. This popular musical series tells the real-life story of renowned Latin artist Selena Quintanilla.

Part 1 of the series, which premiered in December 2020, explored Selena’s childhood and the creation of her family band, Selena Y Los Dinos.

It ended with the recording of the family’s first album and their rise to fame.

Selena: The Series Part 2 focuses on Selena’s solo career and her budding relationship with guitarist Chris Pérez. It also continued to explore the singer’s friendship with her fan-turned-worker Yolanda Saldívar, who ended up committing the deepest betrayal.

At only 23-years-old, Saldívar shot Selena — the pivotal moment that ended Part 2.

With the ending seeming fairly concrete, fans are wondering, will there be more?

What has Netflix said?

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to confirm another season for Selena: The Series. Many fear that the limited series will end with Part 2 as the story felt completed by the title character’s death.

While the series has low to average critic and audience reviews, it has an incredibly high viewership rating. According to Deadline, roughly 25M households worldwide viewed Part 1 in the first 28 days after its debut.

Part 2 has also gotten off to an impressive start, reaching number three in the top trending shows on Netflix in the US days after its premiere.

With numbers these high, a third addition to Selena: The Series wouldn’t be unheard of.

What would it be about?

With the singer’s tragic death being the central part of the season’s finale, a potential third part could explore the reactions and future of the Quintanilla family and her husband Chris Perez.

Ahead of the Part 2 premiere, series executive producer and the real-life sister of Selena, Suzette Quintanilla told Entertainment Tonight, “I guess what I’m most proud of is the fact that there is a life story of a series of a Mexican American family on Netflix. I don’t think that people truly understand the magnitude of just that alone. And then, add the fact that [the day after it dropped] it was number one.”

As shown in the series, family and love were a large part of Selena’s life and the Netflix series honored that.

Selena: The Series worked hard to incorporate the personal lives of the entire Quintanilla family; their aspirations, their relationships, their jealousies. A third addition to the show could put those characters to the forefront, if renewed.

While the series’ future has yet to be determined, Netflix currently has 18 episodes of Selena: The Series on the streaming platform. Each episode is roughly 35 minutes, as it tells the story of the life and death of the famed singer.

