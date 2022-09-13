See the epic trailer for the Law & Order crossover event

Camryn Manheim as Kate Dixon on Law & Order. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order has released the explosive (literally) final trailer for the upcoming season premiere crossover event.

While some footage has been teased, this trailer shows the scope of the case so epic that it unites all three Law & Order shows together for the first time.

The story, titled Gimmie Shelter, has a simple murder case turning into a possible terrorist attack on New York City.

This forces not just the cops but the prosecutors to unite together to stop the coming disaster and make sure the criminals behind it face justice.

While promising plenty of action, it’s seeing the characters of all three Law & Order shows coming together that makes this a massive event for fans.

With just over a week before the premiere hits, this trailer just intensifies the anticipation for the biggest Law & Order event yet.

See the epic Law & Order crossover trailer

The trailer uses the classic Rolling Stones song Gimme Shelter, which is also the episode’s title.

The trailer opens with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) speaking of “an orchestrated, coordinated attack” as we see a building explode.

Price (Hugh Dancy) tells reporters that “these monsters will be punished.” Benson then suggests combining the squads as we see the teams together with Stabler (Christopher Meloni), noting “just like old times.”

The teams then find materials for bombmaking which is also tied to a slavery ring as Stabler reacts to a dead body.

Rollins (Kelli Giddish) is shown protecting a woman called “the most important witness in the country.” She comes under fire, leading to a gunfight. Another young woman is seen trying to run only to be shot in the streets, which upsets Price.

More action unfolds, with Price stating, “we’re missing something.” A large bomb appears as a suspect taunts Stabler with “tick, tick tick.” Benson states that if a bomb goes off, “this whole city is torn apart” as Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) threatens a suspect.

McCoy (Sam Waterston) tells Price to get a conviction no matter what it costs. The teams are shown racing across New York with “nine million people in this city to protect” as Bell (Katherine Renee Turner) orders a building evacuated and “ask questions later.”

It ends with Benson leading the squads on a raid while declaring, “let’s move.”

Three squads are better than one. See for yourself!



Don’t miss A #LawAndOrder Premiere Event Thursday, September 22 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @PeacockTV! pic.twitter.com/EuYoWkEYUX — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) September 12, 2022

How will the Law & Order crossover impact the seasons?

The producers have clarified that the crossover is meant to be a separate event, and the second episode of each show will take place a month or so later. However, there will be some effects across the seasons.

The key part of the crossover is the introduction of Mehcad Brooks as Jalen Shaw, who becomes Cosgrove’s new partner.

Rollins being in danger is interesting given that Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and this gunfight may be a part of her exit.

Rick Eid, who wrote the episode, promises that there will be an “emotional moment” for the Law & Order: Organized Crime team in the event.

The story begins with the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 premiere at a special time at 8/7c. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 premiere follows at its normal time, and it concludes with Law & Order Season 22 premiere at a special time.

The crossover will also air the following day on Peacock, although it is as yet unsure if it will play as one consecutive story or spread across the three series.

The trailer showcases the amazing thrills to come as this event is ready to kick off the new year of all three Law & Order shows in grand style.

The Law & Order crossover event begins with Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 premiere at 8/7c Thursday, September 22, on NBC.