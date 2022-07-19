See Lili Reinhart in Netflix’s Look Both Ways trailer

Lili Reinhart portrays Natalie in Netflix’s upcoming film Look Both Ways. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Netflix’s Look Both Ways begs the question of what life would be like if you chose to do things one way or the other, placing a lot of weight on the what-ifs that life throws at us.

Natalie (Lili Reinhart) is full of such what-if questions, wondering what her life would be like if she moved to the city or stayed at home.

As the journey follows her through her ups and downs of each possibility, as well as her love interests in each, it seems that either way, Natalie’s life is full of unexpected twists.

Directed by Wanuri Kahiu, the film is set to premiere on Netflix in August. Viewers may have previously heard about the film under a different title, Plus/Minus before it became Look Both Ways.

Though it’s been in the making for quite a long time, the official trailer has finally been released, showing viewers what’s in store for Natalie.

Perhaps a relatable moment for viewers, the trailer opens with Natalie waiting to see if a pregnancy test is positive or negative, each of which puts her on a different path.

What is Look Both Ways about?

As soon as Natalie takes the pregnancy test, the movie splits into two parts and almost two different characters: Natalie, who is pregnant and has a family in her hometown, and Natalie, who is not pregnant and leaves her hometown to pursue art in Los Angeles.

Each path has its ups and downs, as Natalie laments that she misses art and her friends when she has a beautiful family, but Natalie in Los Angeles doesn’t always have it easy either. She is working for her greatest idol and mentor, but it could come crashing down on her if she doesn’t act or even acts too fast.

Viewers watch as she finds love with the man who got her pregnant in one life and as she finds love with an actor who can be a bit rude or even arrogant in her other life. Each life provides different difficulties, choices, and desires.

All in all, looking both ways seems to prove that one way or another, things work out regardless of the path chosen.

Director Wanuri Kahiu has a more personal stake in the story. She told Netflix, “My Look Both Ways moment was when I was standing with a pregnancy test. In that moment, I realized that I had made the choice to have a child and [knew] that my life from that point on would split and be dramatically different than what I had imagined for myself.”

Watch Lili Reinhart in the Look Both Ways trailer

As for Lili, she believes she would have gotten into film regardless of which path she chose in her life. Her portrayal of Natalie in the Look Both Ways trailers proves that she is a star who was meant for the screen.

To find out the rest of the story, fans will have to watch Look Both Ways when it comes out in August.

Look Both Ways premieres on August 17, 2022, on Netflix.