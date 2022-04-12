Season 6 of Outlander goes on hiatus for one week

Sam Hueghan stars as Jamie Fraser in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Episode 6 of Outlander ended with quite the cliffhanger, and now fans will have to wait a little longer until they can find out more.

Sunday night’s episode saw Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) accuse Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) of being the father of her child.

The pregnancy had come on quite unexpectedly for her father, Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), but not so much for the audience who had seen Malva caught in a compromising position with Obadiah Henderson (Euan Bennet) in Episode 5 of the hit historical drama series.

Many gossiped about whether or not Jamie was the father but the plot thickened by the close of Episode 6 when Malva was discovered dead. So far, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is the only one to have found Malva, but it was quite obvious from the slash across her throat that the young woman had been murdered.

The question is, by who?

Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait a while until they find out more.

Outlander to take a break

According to Carter Matt, Season 6 of Outlander will go on hiatus until April 24, likely thanks to Easter.

That means that next Sunday night, we will not learn more about Malva’s death, nor will it be revealed who really was the father of her child.

And, for those hoping that Sunday night will be filled with some other form of Outlander, think again. According to HITC, Starz is showing the Power Book IV: Force finale, which will air for the first time at 8 p.m. and then replay at 9 p.m.

Episode 7 of Outlander will be the penultimate episode for Season 6. Normally, each season consists of somewhere between 12 and 16 episodes, but due to the global coronavirus pandemic, this season was shortened by the network in order to accommodate the tricky filming schedule and social distancing requirements.

Jessica Reynolds stars as Malva in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

What to expect when Outlander returns

While Outlander might be taking a break for a week, Starz has already released a trailer for Episode 7, which is titled Sticks and Stones.

The short clip opens not long after the closing minutes of Episode 6, except now Jamie has shown up to the gruesome scene.

Unfortunately, so has Malva’s father and her brother, Allan (Alexander Vlahos). Things get heated and Allan even suggests that Claire is responsible for Malva’s death.

Because of the situation, things get very tense on Fraser’s Ridge as they try to figure out who killed Malva. Already, plenty of people are firmly pointing their fingers at Claire because some already believe that she might be a witch.

However, until April 24 comes around, fans will have to continue to speculate on how the episode will play out and whether or not Claire will be hauled in for yet another witch trial.

Season 6 of Outlander currently airs every Sunday night on Starz.