SEAL Team: Paramount+ unveils trailer & premiere date for Season 7

Bravo Team’s final mission is almost upon us.

Paramount+ revealed today that the seventh and final season of SEAL Team will report for duty on Sunday, August 11.

To reward fans for the lengthy hiatus, the streaming service is launching two episodes on that date, followed by one each week until its series finale.

SEAL Team Season 7 will be comprised of 10 episodes, and there will be some big changes.

The series stars David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, the respected and intense leader of the Bravo team, alongside Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Raffi Barsoumian, and Beau Knapp.

Original series star Max Thieriot left the series as Clay Spenser last season to focus on Fire Country, but the trailer hints that he will not be forgotten anytime soon.

Significant changes for SEAL Team Season 7

Paramount+ teases in the press release that Jason (Boreanaz) will continue to “balance his warrior’s existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood.”

Given that he revealed the truth about his TBI to command in a powerful scene last season, there will be some far-reaching repercussions.

As for Ray (Brown Jr.), the streaming service states that he “questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield” as retirement nears.

The synopsis also teases that Sonny “battles against changing tides” as the series tries to push Jason and Ray in different directions.

As one of the few original team members, Sonny must take on far more responsibility than before.

Plus, his relationship with Davis (Trucks) looks to be in a great place, hinting that they may have found a way to stay together after so many bumps in the road.

“Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment’s notice to be deployed across the globe, the Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties,” the logline teases.

“Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe.”

SEAL Team has 10 episodes to wrap things up

The decision to end SEAL Team is a shocker because the show remains popular seven years after its premiere. Still, longer-running shows are proving difficult to sustain in today’s TV climate.

That’s why the networks are focusing on newer shows with reduced budgets to make shows worthwhile to air.

10 episodes should be enough time to bring the storylines to a satisfying close.

SEAL Season 7 premieres Sunday, August 11, 2024, on Paramount+.