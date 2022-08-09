Scott Gimple confirms Daryl Dixon spinoff connection to The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

The new Daryl Dixon spinoff series is starting to get more details released and fans are super excited by what they are learning.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Norman Reedus revealed the first-look poster for his character’s new TV show.

Along with this, on Sunday night, Talking Dead aired a special preview episode for all of the upcoming spinoff series.

During the episode, plenty was revealed about Tales of The Walking Dead, which premieres on August 14 and will be an anthology series based on (mostly) new characters.

Isle of the Dead was also featured in this special. This series will see Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprising their Walking Dead roles, Maggie and Negan, as they head to New York City and face the undead there.

Finally, it was confirmed that the Daryl Dixon spinoff will take place in France and that this new show will have a link to a previous offshoot set in The Walking Dead universe.

Daryl Dixon will head to France in new spinoff

Previously, it had been announced that the Daryl Dixon spinoff would head to Europe to film. As soon as this nugget of information was revealed, diehard fans made the connection between the new show and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

When World Beyond concluded, it had an after-credits scene that introduced fast zombies into the universe and certainly got fans wondering as to when this information would bleed across into other parts of the franchise.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Now, it has been confirmed that the new Daryl Dixon series will take place in France, linking it immediately to The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

“The Daryl spinoff takes place in France,” The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple revealed to Talking Dead, according to Comic Book.

“[The Walking Dead: World Beyond] is a bit of a tease of some of the things Daryl is going to face,” Gimple added.

Why are there fast zombies in France?

As revealed in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, there are several variants of the undead. In France, there were at least two types.

This is revealed as a researcher views old video recordings of Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich), a character who was featured in Season 2 of The Walking Dead and was the sole researcher left at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This post-credits scene also revealed that France had a huge part in the start of the zombie outbreak and was where the fast walkers originated from.

During the scene, the woman researcher was killed and then locked inside the building, where she quickly regenerated and became not only a super fast zombie but was also incredibly strong as she tried to break down the thick metal door.

This is what Daryl Dixon will have to face when he heads there in his new TV show.

The Daryl Dixon spinoff series will air on AMC in 2023.