Darby Stanchifield on Locke & Key: Who plays Nina on new Netflix series?

Locke & Key, the critically acclaimed Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez comic book series just hit Netflix today and fans waiting for this day can finally rejoice.

This series has been a long time coming, in development for 12 years and heading through two other networks before arriving on Netflix.

Locke & Key tells the story of a mother who takes her three children from the West Coast to the town of Matheson, Massachusettes after a student murders her husband in cold blood.

The role of the mother Nina went to a very familiar face as well, with actor Darby Stanchfield, taking on the role.

Who is Nina on Locke & Key?

There are many things that Locke & Key committed or changed from the original comic book series, and one of those things is the character of Nina.

In both versions, Nina is a recovering alcoholic who beat her addictions but found herself sliding back after the death of her husband.

However, quite honestly, the character of Nina in the comics was one of the low points of the story. From the moment that she arrived at Key House with her kids, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode, she was drinking again.

It made her a terrible mother, especially for young Bode, who suffered the most throughout the comics when the kids started finding the magical keys.

The Netflix original series changed that.

Nina was still a good mother, who was trying to do the best for her kids, despite them never being honest with her and Kinsey saying some horrible things along the way.

It was a huge role and one that needed to be played with a touch of humanity to keep Nina from falling into the same pit her comic book character collapsed into.

They knocked it out of the park with Darby Stanchfield.

Who is Darby Stanchfield?

Darby Stanchfield is a very familiar face to fans of network television dramas.

Before signing on to play Nina Locke on the Netflix original series, she appeared on several popular shows in prominent roles.

In the sci-fi apocalyptic series Jericho, Stanchfield was April Green, the doctor at the hospital married to Eric Green, the deputy mayor of the town and the younger brother of the show’s star Skeet Ulrich’s Jake.

After picking up a five-episode run on Mad Men, she grabbed her most prominent role to date as Abby Whelan on Scandal.

All 10 episodes of Locke & Key are currently streaming on Netflix.