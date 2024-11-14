Sara Haines walks off of The View after a NSFW joke from a co-star

Sara Haines walked off the set of The View recently, but the cause was not a heated political fight with one of her co-stars.

Instead, Sara walked off because of a co-host and a risque joke made during Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday celebration.

After the recent presidential election, the ladies on The View celebrated Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday in a break from the divided sides of the political aisles.

Whoopi recently turned 69 and celebrated her birthday during a recent taping of The View, but things did not go as smoothly as planned.

Whoopi is still going strong at 69 with her work on The View, Broadway work in Annie, and the upcoming launch of an all-woman sports network.

Whoopi’s age has not toned down her lewd jokes either, and the comedian blurted out something rude during a segment for her birthday, causing Sara Haines to walk off the set.

Whoopi’s NSFW joke caused Sara to walk off the set

Most of the recent The View show was devoted to celebrating Whoopi’s birthday with dessert, music, and gifts for the audience, but a silly joke went alarmingly awry.

At one point during Whoopi’s birthday celebration, she shared some items for sale, including luggage, coffee, and balsamic vinegar.

Whoopi excitedly shared that the audience would take home savings vouchers and some actual products as gifts at the show’s end.

After Whoopi shared about the balsamic vinegar, she showed a Parmesan cheese wheel with Whoopi’s face printed.

The lovely Sara, who many folks want to become moderated in Whoopi's absence, shared a joke about the cheese.

Sara said, “I’ve always wanted my face on cheese.”

Whoopi then blurted out an NSFW joke, which caused Sara to leave the segment as she walked off the set.

Whoopi said, “I like to be eaten from time to time.” When the audience heard that, they laughed while Sara walked off in embarrassment.

When Whoopi realized what she had said, Sara hugged her while the birthday girl shrugged an apology.

Joy Behar gifted Whoopi another of her famous lasagna

Joy Behar, no stranger to kitchen mishaps, doesn’t cook for many people, but Whoopi is one of the fortunate ladies for whom she will prepare a dish.

Joy is known for her famous lasagna recipe, and she admits that she will only cook it for Whoopi on her birthday each year.

Whoopi Goldberg shared a photo of her birthday lasagna on Facebook. Pic credit: Facebook/ Whoopi Goldberg

Happy Birthday, Whoopi! May you have many more.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.