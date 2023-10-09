Sara Haines gives Arnold Schwarzenegger an ultimatum

Today, on The View, Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the ladies to tout his new book, Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life.
Easygoing and full of stories of his grandchildren, animals, and of course, his book, Arnold makes for an easy guest on any talk show, let alone The View.
He is long-time friends with Whoopi Goldberg and she was delighted to see him today.
The two were partners together, with several other celebrities, in the once-popular Hard Rock Café restaurant chain.
Absent from The View today was Joy Behar. Planned absence or not, Joy didn’t have nice things to say about Arnold previously on The View.
The other ladies sitting around the table today were Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and
Alyssa Farah. They were enjoying Arnold so much that time was getting away.
Running out of time, Sara Haines interrupts Arnold
Sara has had problems on The View recently, from being censored for swearing during a heated rant, to calling former President Donald Trump a “jerk-off.”
Whoopi prodded Sara to do something. Could this foretell another controversy?
A hesitant Sara Haines cleared her throat and began, “I don’t want to interrupt you. We have very little time….”
How do you begin to interrupt the formidable Arnold Schwarzenegger?
He has sat with presidents as a former governor. An established actor, he can command a room. His storytelling on The View was mesmerizing.
Going on, Sara continued, “You have a ton of iconic lines, and I know you brought your new book to give to the audience.”
Further explaining that the show would only give away the book on one condition, she gave Arnold an ultimatum.
“We will only give it away if you can name — recall at least five different quotes.”
Sara was expecting Arnold to call out five of his famous movie lines on The View, or the audience would not get to take home a copy of his latest book.
Arnold was suddenly placed under great pressure
His movie career is vast, and remembering his famous lines may be difficult, especially with what Sara said next.
“We are going to do that in 30 seconds,” Sara demanded. “This was your warning.”
The rush was on for Arnold. He was on the clock. A timer started counting down the seconds.
Hurriedly, Arnold blurted out, “Hasta la vista baby, I’ll be back, Crush your enemies….”
He mentioned a line, “You should not drink and bake…” Finally, just before the end, he got out, “Come with me if you want to live!”
He did it, and Whoopi announced that everyone in the audience would receive a copy of Arnold’s book.
The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.