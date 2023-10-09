Sara Haines gives Arnold Schwarzenegger an ultimatum

Today, on The View, Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the ladies to tout his new book, Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life.

Easygoing and full of stories of his grandchildren, animals, and of course, his book, Arnold makes for an easy guest on any talk show, let alone The View.

He is long-time friends with Whoopi Goldberg and she was delighted to see him today.

The two were partners together, with several other celebrities, in the once-popular Hard Rock Café restaurant chain.

Absent from The View today was Joy Behar. Planned absence or not, Joy didn’t have nice things to say about Arnold previously on The View.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

The other ladies sitting around the table today were Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and

Alyssa Farah. They were enjoying Arnold so much that time was getting away.