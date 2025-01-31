Sara Haines drops a bombshell on The View: ‘I trust no one!’

Sara Haines is Whoopi Goldberg’s best friend on The View. She appears on the show daily and sits next to the veteran moderator.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Whoopi and Sara recently shut down The View with their laughter; they are that close.

The two of them laugh, and nothing can come between them on The View.

Despite being so close to Whoopi, Sara may not feel like that with many people if something she shared on The View’s podcast is true.

The View’s podcast, The View: Behind the Table, recently moved from audio-only to airing on the show’s YouTube channel.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

On this podcast, Sara recently shared feelings after being surprised by a guest, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, from one of her favorite shows.

Sara reveals ‘I trust no one’ after watching UnReal

Sara recently binged all four seasons of the show UnReal and was happily surprised on the podcast with a call from Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, who played a character on the show.

UnReal is a show about a fictional reality show, much like The Bachelor, and focuses on the behind-the-scenes manipulations the producers make to create “good television.”

Unreal aired on Lifetime and then on Hulu. For those unfamiliar with the show, a trailer from Season 3 is on YouTube and featured below.

Sara, produced on The View by several people, including Brian Teta, revealed that watching UnReal opened her eyes.

When Jeffrey called Sara on the podcast, Sara shared, “I am honored to meet you. You are the closest thing to a moral compass.” Jeffrey’s character on UnReal tried to keep things real on the show.

Sara also told Jeffrey, “I trust no one because of you. Since I binged UnReal.”

She explained that she had realized more about what goes on behind the scenes at The View and asked Brian, “Are you producing me right now?” She finished her revelations by saying, “I see it now, all the strings.”

The entire podcast is on The View’s YouTube channel and shared below.

Michael Strahan stopped by to see Sara on The View

Michael Strahan recently stopped by The View to share an emotional project he is working on about his daughter’s health.

Sara couldn’t hold back her tears as she spoke to Michael about his daughter Isabella’s cancer journey.

Michael’s new special premieres on Wednesday, February 5. If you watch it, keep a box of tissues next to you.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.