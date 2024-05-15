Sara Haines admitted to stalking this young actor on The View

Sometimes, even big stars like Sara Haines from The View have been known to be stage-struck over other celebrities and ask for photos and autographs.

It happened recently to Sara as she and the other ladies took time from their busy week to attend the 2024 Disney upfronts.

These events showcase all the new and returning shows to garner excitement from investors and advertisers.

This particular one was so special that even the nearly retired Whoopi Goldberg took time to meet with the ladies at the event to discuss The View.

While many fans undoubtedly wanted to see Sara and the other ladies, Sara admitted that she stalked a young star to get his photo.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The show shared a glammed-up photo of all the ladies at the event, captioning it: “These co-hosts know how to turn up a party! The View women attended yesterday’s Disney Upfront in style!”

Sara met Joe Locke at the upfront and gushed about him

Sara goes to many of these events but rarely admits to a “heart-stopping” moment like she described when she saw Disney star Joe Locke.

Joe Locke is a twenty-year-old break-out star of the Netflix show Heartstopper. He appeared on Broadway in Sweeny Todd and is now slated for the upcoming series Agatha All Along this fall.

And Sara is a big fan. During the hot topics portion of the show, Sara said, “I followed him.”

And Sunny Hostin asked, “You stalked him a little?”

Sara confirmed, “I did.”

She went on to say, “I gushed. I got a photo with him; he’s so lovely…so talented.”

She had debated whether it was weird to say hi to him, but she took the plunge and got a selfie photo with Joe.

Sara Haines posted a photo with Joe Locke. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

A fan page on X (formerly Twitter) shared Sara’s cute story about the meeting on The View.

sara haines talks about meeting joe locke at the 2024 disney upfront on the view:



“he was so lovely, and he was so talented.” pic.twitter.com/ATe6mWqv5F — daily joe locke (@dailyjlocke) May 15, 2024

Sara took the time to praise Kelly Clarkson

As reported on Monsters and Critics, Whoopi Goldberg had a conversation with Kelly Clarkson on her show about weight loss drug use that has gone viral.

KELLY CLARKSON FACES BACKLASH OVER WEIGHT LOSS DRUG USE: After our Whoopi Goldberg joined the superstar on her talk show and both were candid about their weight loss, #TheView co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/3Kdu0M933o — The View (@TheView) May 15, 2024

While Kelly did not reveal which drug she was taking to lose weight, it was not Ozempic. Whoopi brought up the subject recently on The View, and Sara jumped in to give her opinion.

Sara said of Kelly, “I love that…being transparent.” She applauded Kelly, saying, “You need to be open about it if it works.”

Sara has been having a great time lately on The View; fans have even said she needs a “standing ovation” over her interactions with the other ladies.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.