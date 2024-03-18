S.W.A.T. promo hints at fan favorite’s death

Ever since we learned that Kenny Johnson had been demoted to a recurring player for the seventh and final season of S.W.A.T., we’ve had concerns about how Dominique Luca’s story would end.

After spending five episodes on the bench, Johnson just made his first appearance in the final season, but could that be the end of his time on the show?

The stunning episode concluded with Luca witnessing a robbery in progress.

Once he got his adopted daughter Kelly to safety, he found himself in a potentially fatal situation when he got shot three times.

CBS aired a teaser for the next installment at the end of the episode, and it sure looks like we’re about to say goodbye to Luca for good.

We see Hondo (Shemar Moore) and several other characters at the hospital as they learn that he may not make it out of surgery alive.

Is it really the end for Dominique Luca?

Losing such a beloved character will be challenging, but maybe he’ll pull through and make a big decision that takes him away from his career.

A brush with death will put things into perspective for Luca, assuming he survives, but we genuinely have no idea what could be on the horizon.

S.W.A.T. has continually exceeded expectations, taking storylines in new and compelling directions, so something tells us we won’t be able to predict how this will play out.

The sad news is that S.W.A.T. is on hiatus until Friday, April 5, so we must wait a bit before we get answers.

S.W.A.T. was canceled initially last year following the conclusion of its sixth season, leaving us wondering whether we’d get closure for our favorite characters.

CBS reversed its decision days later and picked up the seventh season, with the caveat that it would be the show’s last.

Could S.W.A.T. return for Season 8?

However, recent reports have suggested that the show could return down the line.

Moore’s previous series, Criminal Minds, cheated death years after it was canceled, so anything’s possible.

All we can do for now is enjoy the rest of the season as it airs and hope there will be an element of closure because this final season is a gift for the people involved with the show and its passionate fanbase.

Many shows don’t end on their own terms, so we’re thankful S.W.A.T. returned to give us this final chapter.

S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8/7c on CBS.