S.W.A.T. loses series regular to rival CBS drama ahead of Season 8

S.W.A.T. may have scored a last-minute renewal, but the long-running procedural is losing a familiar face ahead of Season 8.

Per Deadline, Rochelle Aytes is leaving the role of Nichelle Carmichael as a series regular.

The outlet teases that Aytes was not in contention to return as a series regular next season.

However, given Nichelle’s connection to Hondo (Shemar Moore), producers would like the fan-favorite to recur next season.

As soon as news emerged that Aytes was available, the actress was approached to join the cast of Watston, which will see her star opposite Morris Chestnut.

The series regular role on the new series could complicate a return to S.W.A.T., so Nichelle may be absent for an undetermined amount of time.

Aytes has been with S.W.A.T. for years

Aytes started on S.W.A.T. in a recurring capacity but was upped to series regular during its seventh season.

The long-running drama was expected to end last month after seven seasons, but CBS swooped in with an eleventh-hour Season 8 pickup.

The rest of the show’s cast is expected to remain intact for its 22-episode next season.

It will be interesting to see how the show explains Nichelle’s absence, but there’s a chance Hondo will talk about his wife and what she’s up to without the show following his family life.

Plus, there’s a possibility Aytes will be available to return for some episodes, which could help make it easier on the fans of Nichelle and Hondo as a couple.

It’s still a surprise that the show secured a renewal, especially after Season 7 was marketed as the final season, but we’ll take more S.W.A.T. for as long as the network makes it.

It’s been an excellent procedural drama.

Watson sounds like a change of pace for Aytes

As for Watson, the series is expected to premiere on CBS at midseason on Sunday evenings.

Aytes is set to play Dr. Mary Morstan in the medical drama, described as “one of the best surgeons on the East Coast, and the Medical Director of the hospital.”

“She is equally adept at being a voice of reason for and serving reality checks to her ex-husband, Dr. Watson (Chestnut),” per the description.

“She has great respect for Watson and, while she appreciates his sleuthing when it comes to medical mysteries, she can also become irritated by his unorthodox approach to the business of medicine.”

It sounds like an exciting series, but we’ll reserve further judgment until it hits the air.

S.W.A.T. is currently on hiatus. Season 8 is set to premiere in the fall. Stream Seasons 1-7 on Paramount+.