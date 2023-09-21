Ryan Seacrest ‘very excited’ to have Vanna White join him on Wheel of Fortune after she signs extension

Ryan Seacrest is preparing for his new hosting gig, and the future Wheel of Fortune host is looking forward to joining Vanna White on stage.

Following Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune, which will mark Pat Sajak’s final season as host of the popular weeknight game show, Ryan will step into his shoes, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

With all of the hype surrounding Pat’s departure and Ryan’s new hosting spot, Vanna White has some good news of her own.

The longtime tile-turner recently extended her contract with Sony Pictures Television and will resume her hostessing duties for an additional two years, with her contract running through 2025 and 2026.

Replacing Pat in such an iconic role may seem daunting to most people, but not to Ryan, a seasoned TV show host himself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

In fact, Ryan is awaiting his new job with pleasure and recently shared that he can’t wait to work alongside Vanna, an icon in her own right.

Ryan Seacrest congratulates Vanna White and expresses excitement to work alongside side her on Wheel of Fortune

During a recent episode of NBC’s Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Ryan received word that Vanna’s contract was renewed and shared his reaction to the news.

“This is such great news,” Ryan said. “Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I have been very excited to work with her, but now that it’s official, I can say, ‘Congratulations Vanna! I can’t wait.'”

Ryan Seacrest couldn’t be happier to team up with Vanna White when he begins his run as host of “Wheel of Fortune.” https://t.co/rUrMuVku5i — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 20, 2023

“She’s beloved by this country and by the viewers, and I can’t even imagine standing next to her on that set, being able to say, ‘Okay, let’s get to it.’ It’s great news,” Ryan, 48, continued. “I’m very, very happy to hear it and very happy I’ll be able to work with her.”

Vanna has been working behind the scenes to get equal pay

In addition to the news of Vanna’s contract extension, the 66-year-old game show star also earned herself a pay raise. Vanna’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, advocated for his client and reportedly got involved in some “very difficult negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television.

His work was well worth the effort, as he snagged Vanna a hefty salary increase. In recent months, fans of Wheel of Fortune have learned that Vanna hadn’t received a pay raise in nearly two decades.

Not only that, but Vanna’s annual salary has paled in comparison to Pat’s. While Pat has been raking in buku bucks with his $15 million-per-year salary, Vanna has earned a fraction of that, earning $3 million per year.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.