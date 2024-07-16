Ryan Seacrest trying to score ‘brownie points’ with Wheel of Fortune co-workers: ‘Seems a little desperate’

Ryan Seacrest wants nothing more than to get on his new co-workers’ good sides.

Now that Ryan is filming for his new gig as the host of Wheel of Fortune, he is going to great lengths to please his colleagues.

Ryan will take center stage at Sony Pictures Studios when Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune commences in September 2024.

In the meantime, Ryan has been focused on pleasing his new co-host, letter-turner Vanna White.

According to a Wheel of Fortune insider, “Ryan knows he’s got huge shoes to fill being a worthy replacement for Pat.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“He’s in full Mr. Nice Guy mode, putting on the charm, lavishing Vanna and everyone else on the show with his homemade cooking, bringing treats and the occasional gift just because he thought they would like it,” the source continued.

A source says Ryan Seacrest is trying to earn ‘brownie points’ at Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune tipster added that Ryan has been making “a huge effort” to get along with Vanna, trying to win her over by taking her out to dinner and “trying to get through any lingering tensions they’ve got.”

Apparently, Vanna isn’t the only person at Wheel of Fortune who Ryan is trying to impress.

The source noted that Ryan has been keeping track of “key players’” birthdays and trying to score “brownie points” with his bosses.

“It’s actually a smart move, even if it seems a little desperate,” the insider confessed.

Ryan seems to getting along just fine with his co-host, Vanna White

Word on the street has been that Ryan and Vanna didn’t hit it off initially.

But the duo seemingly laid those rumors to rest earlier this month, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Vanna posted a photo of herself and Ryan enjoying dinner together, and in the caption, she wrote, “Friends on and off camera. Enjoying one of our favorites, Chicken and Dumplings!”

Ryan expresses his excitement to host Wheel of Fortune

Meanwhile, Ryan recently shared a video of himself on the set of Wheel of Fortune from a few months back.

In the clip — which was captioned, “A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement!” — Ryan spun the famous wheel, telling his followers its sound was “iconic.”

“I find it soothing,” Ryan admitted.

As Ryan made his way into Sony Pictures Studios on his first day on the job, he admitted, “My heart’s pounding. I’m so excited!”

As he approached the iconic wheel, Ryan noted that it was smaller than he’d imagined, joking, “As am I.”

Ryan admitted that he couldn’t sleep the night before because he was so excited, proving that he has the enthusiasm Wheel watchers are hoping for in a new host following Pat Sajak’s retirement.

“I slept okay, but still very excited for the alarm to go off,” Ryan confessed.