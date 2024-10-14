Ryan Seacrest to implement changes at Wheel of Fortune amid soaring ratings: ‘As ruthless as they come’

Look out, Vanna White. Ryan Seacrest may want to make some changes on Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan has some extra pep since taking over Pat Sajak’s hosting position at Sony Pictures Studios.

That’s because the TV icon has boosted Wheel of Fortune’s ratings since his September 2024 debut, and he’s feeling like the “game show golden boy.”

Ryan’s presence on stage alongside Vanna has brought in millions upon millions of viewers, and an insider says the 49-year-old is walking around with a “huge swagger” because of it.

Speaking with Closer Weekly, a source says Ryan Seacrest feels like the top dog and wants to use his rating power to “improve the flow of the show.”

The Wheel of Fortune tipster also claimed that Ryan’s newfound success means that the job of his co-star Vanna White is potentially on the line.

“He’s giving people more responsibility, and the fear is it puts Vanna in more peril even if she doesn’t realize it,” says the insider.

“They both play nice, but make no mistake; he’s the one getting all the credit here,” they added.

Is Ryan pushing to replace Vanna White?

Ryan’s impressive numbers mean he could find a replacement for Vanna, possibly a “younger, more modern hostess.”

“The pressure is on to keep the numbers up, and what Ryan’s brilliant at is flogging people around him to do his bidding,” alleged the unidentified person in the know.

Ryan can “do what he wants” as long as he keeps his numbers where they are, and that reportedly means getting rid of Vanna despite her recent contract deal.

Ryan is also apparently irked that Vanna has been “sneaking off” to have lunch with her former, longtime co-worker, Pat Sajak.

Sources say Ryan acts as though it doesn’t bother him, but deep down, he’s not happy about it.

“He’s going to act charming, but ultimately, people know he’s as ruthless as they come,” they stated.

Vanna isn’t willing to give up her friendship with Pat Sajak or her job

During an interview with Parade last month, Vanna told the publication, “We’re friends, and we’ll remain friends, and we’ll still go out to dinner and hang out for sure.”

Ryan may be scheming behind the scenes to push Vanna out and bring in a new hostess, but Vanna isn’t ready to go anywhere.

Rather than retiring alongside Pat earlier this year, Vanna opted to stay on board at Wheel of Fortune.

Vanna told Parade that working at Sony Pictures Studios is an “escape” for her.

“I love being part of that,” she admitted. “So I’m not ready to leave.”