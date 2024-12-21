Ryan Seacrest surprises Wheel of Fortune fans with Vanna White’s hidden talent

Vanna White has proven herself to be a Jill of all trades.

The iconic Wheel of Fortune hostess has been keeping one of her many talents up her sleeve.

Vanna’s colleague, Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest, uncovered the 67-year-old’s talent that seemingly no one knew about.

Ryan recorded a behind-the-scenes Reel this week and shared it to his Instagram feed, getting Wheel of Fortune fans in the Christmas spirit.

In the video, Ryan was chilling in his dressing room while Christmas music played on his Bluetooth speaker.

But it wasn’t just any old Christmas album Ryan chose to play—it was Vanna’s little-known 1996 Christmas album, Santa’s Last Ride.

Ryan tested Vanna to see how long it would take her to notice her song playing

“Playing Vanna’s Christmas album from 1996 and seeing if she notices…” read the text over Ryan’s video, which he captioned, “We’re dreaming of a (Vanna) White Christmas.”

Ryan kicked back in his chair as Santa Claus is Coming to Town blared over the speaker, catching Vanna’s attention.

Vanna came into Ryan’s dressing room, clad in her Wheel of Fortune ensemble (sans shoes), as he declared he was getting into the holiday spirit.

“I love it!” Vanna exclaimed, unaware Ryan was blaring her album in the background. “Doesn’t it put you in the spirit?”

Vanna took a seat on Ryan’s sofa next to his black Labrador Retriever, Georgia, when it finally dawned on her that she was listening to her own voice.

Vanna was ‘in shock’ to hear herself singing in Ryan’s dressing room

“Wait, is that me?” she pondered as Ryan declared it was one of his favorite Christmas albums.

“Oh my gosh, I’m in shock!” Vanna responded when she realized her Christmas album was playing.

Soon, Vanna was lip-syncing and dancing along to the tune as Ryan wished his fans a Merry Christmas.

Ryan’s video accumulated thousands of likes, and in the comments section, Wheel of Fortune fans admitted they had no idea Vanna was a talented singer.

Wheel of Fortune fans were blown away to learn Vanna could sing

“Vanna had a Xmas album? 🤯,” wrote one shocked Wheel watcher.

Another added, “Wait, hold up…. Vanna sings? 😲.”

“I didn’t know she was a singer,” admitted a third Instagram user, with a fourth writing, “I didn’t even know Vanna could sing.”

@ksol.thehottie declared that Vanna “really has done everything! Wow.”

Vanna is a woman of many talents

Some Wheel of Fortune viewers were surprised to learn that Vanna’s got pipes, but that’s not all she’s been hiding from her fans.

Before she was hired by Sony Pictures, Vanna worked as an actress and a model.

She also studied fashion at the Atlanta School of Fashion, is a real estate investor who flips houses, owns a line of yarn called Vanna’s Choice® Yarn, and is a best-selling author.

It’s safe to say that Vanna White is a multi-talented star, and it’s easy to see how she was able to amass an $85 million net worth via a myriad of business endeavors.