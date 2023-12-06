Ryan Seacrest shares thoughts on ‘icon’ Vanna White ahead of Wheel of Fortune debut: ‘She’s a legend’

Ryan Seacrest looks forward to sharing the Wheel of Fortune set with Vanna White.

After Pat Sajak‘s 41st and final season as host of Wheel of Fortune, Ryan will take over the coveted spot.

And while Ryan has made a name for himself as a popular television personality in his own right, he’s feeling a bit starstruck about the opportunity to work alongside Vanna next year.

During a recent interview with E! News, Ryan revealed that he and Vanna have been shooting some promotional videos for the upcoming Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune.

While preparing for his role as the new host of Wheel of Fortune and spending some time in front of the cameras with Vanna, Ryan says working next to the illustrious tile-turning co-host will be an honor.

“Of course, being next to Vanna, she’s a legend. She’s an icon,” Ryan said of working with the 66-year-old megastar.

Ryan Seacrest says Vanna White is ‘down to Earth’ and ‘exactly’ what he expected

“We spent a little time shooting some promos for next season, and she’s just so down to Earth. She’s exactly what you would expect,” the 48-year-old American Idol host added.

As it turns out, while Ryan is gushing with excitement about taking over the reins at Wheel of Fortune next year, he couldn’t share the news with anyone right away.

The Atlanta native says that filling Pat Sajak’s shoes is something he had to keep on the down low for some time.

Ryan had to keep the news of his Wheel Fortune hosting gig under wraps

“I had to keep it a secret for a little bit, and I didn’t even tell my parents or my sister or my family until really the last couple of hours,” Ryan dished.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Ryan admittedly can’t wait to take the stage in his latest hosting gig at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

“It’s just so exciting to think about being on that set,” Ryan told E! News. “I’ve watched the show for so many decades. I’m a fan of the show, and the game is the star.”

Ryan was named Pat’s successor following the longtime Wheel of Fortune host’s retirement announcement in June 2023.

Pat shared the news on Wheel of Fortune’s official Instagram feed, telling fans of the show that Season 41 would be his last.

Pat called his career at Wheel of Fortune a “wonderful ride” and promised viewers he would have more to say regarding his departure in the coming months.