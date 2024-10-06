Ryan Seacrest ‘seeking therapy’ as he struggles to match Pat Sajak’s Wheel of Fortune fame

Ryan Seacrest has some big shoes to fill, and he’s discovering just how big.

Following Pat Sajak’s 41-year tenure hosting Wheel of Fortune, Ryan was chosen to take over the position.

Ryan made his Wheel of Fortune debut in September 2024 with the premiere of Season 42.

Wheel watchers have expressed mixed reactions to Ryan taking Pat’s job, but Ryan’s numbers speak for themselves.

His Season 42 debut accounted for the show’s biggest premiere week ratings, and Ryan seems to be handling his position just fine despite the pressure he was under from Wheel watchers.

But according to a Wheel of Fortune tipster, Ryan, 49, is shaking in his boots amid some recent criticism, and his self-esteem has “taken a beating.”

Ryan is struggling with criticism from Wheel of Fortune viewers

The insider spoke with Closer Weekly and revealed that Ryan is having a hard time facing the backlash because he “hates being hated.”

“Ryan’s a lot more sensitive than people give him credit for, and his confidence and arrogance are merely bravado for him,” the source claimed. “If he thought he could waltz into Wheel of Fortune and spin things his way, he thought wrong.”

As the source explained, Ryan’s job is “harder” than he thought it would be, and winning over the fans has been a “tough nut to crack.”

Reportedly, Wheel of Fortune fans are displeased that Ryan isn’t as empathetic as Pat Sajak was with contestants.

Evidently, Ryan has read the comments online aimed at him, and he’s taking it to heart.

“People say he’s no match for Sajak, and he’s flubbing his lines,” the insider continued.

Ryan is seeking therapy as his ‘worst nightmare’ has come true

Being disliked by his viewers is Ryan’s “worst nightmare,” says the source, and as a result, he is seeking therapy “to build himself back up again.”

Allegedly, Ryan “needs to talk things out with a professional who can offer him therapeutic neutrality.”

Ryan’s jam-packed schedule

Ryan certainly has a lot on his plate these days.

As the source revealed, “He’s got so much to deal with, and not just Wheel of Fortune.”

He not only hosts Wheel of Fortune alongside Vanna White but is also the longtime host of American Idol.

In addition, he recently hosted the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, still hosts his podcast, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and is gearing up for another annual role, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Ryan also keeps busy endorsing several brands on social media.

Wearing so many hats may be taking its toll on Ryan, but the disapproval from Wheel of Fortune viewers seems to be the culprit for his dejection.

“He finds himself in the firing line, and people don’t like him, and it’s his worst nightmare,” claims the insider.