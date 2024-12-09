Ryan Seacrest plans to ‘give away a lot of money’ to celebrate Wheel of Fortune’s 50th anniversary

Wheel of Fortune is preparing for a major milestone moment.

The popular weeknight gameshow will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary.

2025 will mark five decades since Wheel of Fortune hit the airwaves.

Now in its 42nd season with new host Ryan Seacrest in the driver’s seat, Wheel of Fortune continues to captivate viewers.

Ryan will be present to celebrate Wheel of Fortune’s 50th anniversary, and the host has some big plans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ryan, 49, recently chatted with Good Morning America and shared his plans to commemorate the big moment.

Ryan shares his plans to honor Wheel of Fortune’s 50th anniversary

Ryan met up with GMA on the red carpet on Friday at the 2024 KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

GMA shared the interview on Instagram in a Reel captioned, “@ryanseacrest talks about his plan to honor the upcoming 50th anniversary of ‘Wheel of Fortune.'”

“I plan to walk out and give away a lot of money to celebrate the 50 years,” Ryan promised.

And Ryan wasn’t exaggerating when he mentioned “a lot of” money, either. He hopes a lucky contestant becomes the fourth in Wheel of Fortune history to win $1 million.

Ryan can’t wait to give away $1 million to a lucky Wheel of Fortune contestant

“Hopefully, we give away a million dollars,” Ryan aspired. “I want that million-dollar wedge to make it to the end, so somebody gets to win that.”

Ryan previously expressed his excitement about the upcoming moment when another Wheel of Fortune contestant will win the coveted one-million-dollar prize.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ryan responded to a Wheel of Fortune fan’s Instagram comment stating they were anticipating the first contestant to win $1 million in the “Seacrest Era.”

“I can’t wait for that moment!” Ryan confessed.

Ryan hopes to create ‘great memories’ at Wheel of Fortune

As Ryan continued his red-carpet interview with GMA, he noted that he plans to create “great” memories in the years to come.

“But just the fact that it’s been a part of my life and so many people’s lives for so long is special,” Ryan continued.

“With great memories thinking about Wheel of Fortune growing up, I want to create more great memories as it goes forward,” he added.

Ryan loves seeing Wheel of Fortune contestants win big

In another Instagram clip shared by GMA, Ryan revealed what has surprised him the most since becoming Wheel of Fortune’s host.

Ryan said he was most surprised by how “genuinely excited” he gets for winning contestants.

“I knew I’d be excited, but I love it when someone wins a big amount of money or a car,” Ryan divulged. “And it’s just a life-changing half hour for people.”