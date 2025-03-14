Ryan Seacrest is a ‘Flex Boss’ as Wheel of Fortune host shows off new bicep tattoo

Ryan Seacrest is following in Vanna White’s footsteps.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Vanna visited her daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro, to get her very first tattoo.

After seeing Vanna get inked for the very first time at age 68, Ryan felt it was time for him to do the same.

The game show host unveiled his new “body art” during a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune.

In between takes, Ryan announced, “So, Vanna showed her tattoo earlier this week, and we’re in this together.”

“I thought, ‘I’m gonna do it, too,’” Ryan told Vanna and the Wheel of Fortune audience.

Ryan was inspired by Vanna White to get a tattoo

As he explained, he stopped by a gyro place recently, and in the corner of the same shopping center, he spotted a tattoo parlor and decided to get a tattoo.

“What?! Lemme see,” Vanna exclaimed as Ryan removed his blazer to reveal he was wearing a white sleeveless undershirt.

Ryan flexed his tricep for Vanna as the camera zoomed in to show off his barbed wire arm art.

“Yeah, it’s fake,” Ryan admitted. “It’ll be off tomorrow.”

At the beginning of Ryan’s Instagram post, he posed for a couple of flexing shots, showing off his arm muscles on Wheel of Fortune Stage 11.

In his accompanying caption, Ryan wrote, “New ink? Next steps: a motorcycle and a leather jacket.”

Ryan’s fans took to the comments section, leaving plenty of compliments for the game show host.

Wheel of Fortune fans gush over Ryan’s ‘shredded’ biceps

“Love those Biceps,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another admitted, “Damn I didn’t know bro was shredded.”

Others complimented Ryan’s “guns,” dubbing him “SeacrestTheShredder.”

Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/Instagram

“Tattoo reveal or gun show?” joked @wheelycrazyeugene.

@debbie_yep_ called Ryan a “Flex Boss” in their comment.

Ryan’s post accumulated plenty more flattering remarks in the comments section.

Here’s how Ryan stays in shape

So, how does the 50-year-old television host keep himself in tip-top shape?

Ryan is no stranger to living a healthy lifestyle. He adheres to a healthy diet and remains active.

In April 2024, Ryan shared one of his workouts.

Ryan boxed with a trainer and pushed an exercise sled in the Instagram Reel, which he captioned, “Just looking for a fighting chance against this weekend’s snacks,” adding the hashtags #gym, #workout, #boxingtraining, and #boxing.

Back in 2020, Ryan shared a new exercise he was trying along with fitness coach and Applied Functional Movement founder Justin Gelband.

Ryan used 25-pound dumbbells for his bicep curls, carefully balancing himself on a slant board, showing off his strength and balance.

“Trying something new – barefoot training with a slant board,” he wrote in the caption. “Thanks @justin_gelband for the FaceTime workout today.”

In addition to exercising, Ryan opts for healthy food choices, including his snacks.

Most recently, Ryan munched on Jackson’s avocado oil sweet potato chips with sea salt—a much healthier option compared to run-of-the-mill potato chips.

Ryan enjoyed his healthy treat while watching an episode of American Idol.

In the caption, Ryan wrote, “Georgia’s in charge of the remote, I’m in charge of the snacks. Who else is enjoying #IDOL ?”