Riverdale Season 5 adds Chris Mason as show jumps 7 years into future

Riverdale Season 5 offers fans a major change as it will jump seven years into the future and show the gang as adults.

It is one way to keep the same cast without needing to keep them in school. Deadline also reported that Chris Mason had joined the cast as Chad Gekko, Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) husband.

Chris Mason joins Riverdale Season 5

The news is that Chris Mason has signed on to play Chad Gekko, a “controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street.”

The homage is clear with him named Gekko, the same surname as Gordon Gekko (Michael Douglas) from the Oliver Stone movie Wall Street.

According to the news, Gekko is an “alpha dog” who is very jealous of Veronica’s friendship with Archie Andrews (KJ Apa).

Gekko will first appear in the fourth episode of the season when the time jump into the future will occur. That episode airs on February 10.

Fans might recognize actor Chris Mason from Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as Nolan Hotchkiss. Mason also starred in Broadchurch, where he turned out to be a villain in the series.

He also appeared on the crime drama Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story as a young Dan Broderick (Christian Slater played the adult version of the character).

Riverdale Season 5

Riverdale Season 4 was supposed to have more episodes that didn’t air. Those episodes would end the running storyline on the series where the gang got a series of videotapes proving someone was watching them.

The new trailer focuses on that mystery as the gang tries to figure out who sent the tapes and what they might want.

However, when those episodes end, it will be time to start Season 5, where the creators planned to start it — with the seven-year time jump into the future where they are all adults, out of college, and back together for a reunion in Riverdale.

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will have a new girlfriend, and Veronica will have a new husband.

There are also rumors that Archie chose to join the army, and there might be some part of the Archie 1941 comic book series coming into play, which showed him in World War II and presumed dead (although obviously, World War II would be changed out here).

Longtime Riverdale costars Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich will leave the series at the time of the time-jump.

Riverdale Season 5 premieres on Wednesday, January 20, at 8/7c on The CW.