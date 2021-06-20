Rick and Morty Season 5 release date: What time does it air?

Season 5 of Rick and Morty will premiere on Adult Swim June 20. Pic credit: Adult Swim/YouTube

Adult Swim is returning with a Rick and Morty Season 5 release — a little over a year after the fourth season concluded. This marks a quick turnaround after earlier seasons had a near two years gap between premiere dates.

In 2018, Adult Swim signed a long-term deal with Rick and Morty creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, which undoubtedly helped speed up the creative process.

Rick and Morty continued its hot streak after its fourth season debuted to solid reviews from critics and fans.

Season 5 of Rick and Morty will have ten episodes and premiere on June 20. Here is everything we know about the upcoming season.

What time does Rick and Morty Season 5 air?

Rick and Morty Season 5, Episode 1 will air on Sunday, June 20 at 11:00 pm ET.

Adult Swim promoted the premiere date with a Global Rick and Morty Day celebration that allows fans to create a ‘Rick Yourself‘ avatar. This creator bot will enable fans to download or share their ‘Ricked’ avatars on social media.

Will Rick and Morty Season 5 be on Netflix or Hulu?

The premiere episode will air only on Adult Swim in the US. And for UK fans, the premiere episode will air on Monday, June 21 on E4 at 10 pm.

It is unclear when Rick and Morty will hit the streaming platforms, but it will likely be released several months after the episodes air live.

Rick and Morty won’t air on Netflix US, but episodes do appear in the UK region. US streamers can catch episodes on Hulu or HBO Max; however, it is unclear when it will be available for streaming.

Rick and Morty Season 1 to 4 is currently available on Netflix UK and Hulu. Based on previous trends, the new season will likely premiere on streaming platforms six months after the final episode airs on TV.

Can I watch new episodes online?

Now you can start asking us about season 6. @RickandMorty returns for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. pic.twitter.com/AatNl0ZRKX — adult swim (@adultswim) March 30, 2021

To watch Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 1 online, you will need a cable package that includes Adult Swim. Some of the cable packages include Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube.

For UK viewers, episodes will be available on the All 4 website after it premieres on TV.

What to expect in the fifth season

Rick and Morty fans should expect an uptick in the animation quality and more family adventures with Grandpa Rick, Space Beth, and much more.

“There’s epic canon in season five coming,” Marder teased during the Rick and Morty Global Celebration Panel of Adult Swim’s virtual 2020 Festival. “Fans are gonna, like, get knocked over by the canon we’re about to hit them with… All the stuff we’re doing is so awesome.”