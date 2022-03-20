Zareh Turner on American Idol: Who is the new contestant and where can you find her on Instagram?

Zareh Turner brought her mom, and alumni of the show, to her American Idol audition. Pic credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Old-school American Idol fans are in for a treat on tonight’s American Idol episode.

A second-generation star is arriving to audition, and she isn’t just a second-generation singer. Her mother competed on American Idol in the past.

Zareh Turner showed up for her American Idol audition, and like other contestants, she brought her mother, but it was all a huge surprise.

Who is Zareh Turner on American Idol?

Zareh Turner showed up to audition for American Idol when the show arrived in Los Angeles.

She brought her mother but never told her mom that they were going to an American Idol audition. She even blindfolded her mother on the trip and had Ryan Seacrest waiting to surprise her.

This is because her mother was an American Idol alumni.

Zareh’s mother is Nadia Turner, who made it to the final 8 in Season 4 of American Idol. That was the same year Carrie Underwood won the show.

Nadia, 28 at the time, auditioned with Aretha Franklin’s Until You Come Back to Me and then went on to sing songs by Ashley Cleveland, Paul McCartney, Otis Redding, Dusty Springfield, Cyndi Lauper, Melissa Etheridge, and Crystal Gayle.

As for her daughter, Zareh impressed the judges as well.

Zareh sang Bust Out Your Windows by Jazmine Sullivan. She also wore the same top that her mother wore almost 17 years ago when Zareh was only four.

“Mom was blowing up over there,” Lionel Richie said as he handed Nadia a handkerchief to wipe away the tears.

Family Affair! Former Idol Nadia Turner Is STUNNED By Daughter Zaréh's Audition - American Idol 2022

How can you follow Zareh Turner on Instagram?

American Idol fans can find Zareh Turner on Instagram at @styledbyzaza.

Zareh has only 1,477 followers with a total of 92 posts. Her bio says she is an artist with “MUSIC & STYLE,” but it seems that she mostly posts photos of her modeling work.

She posted a response to her American Idol audition yesterday.

“I don’t know who was more shook! Me or my mom, @nadiacturner? 😂 This is such a surreal experience and I’m so happy I got to share this with her. American Idol is in my blood!”

Zareh has also released two singles, which she announced on her Instagram account on March 9.

“So EXCITED to announce the release of my first 2 singles!!! Been working long hours in the studio with the talented and amazing @nadiacturner and her creative partner Nur Nur Cummings,” Zareh wrote.

“We’ve spent countless hours creating beautiful music. These two songs You Do Something To Me and I’m Not Ready For Love are songs I am very proud to share with you!!!”

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.