Zahida Allen from The Challenge shares stunning red Savage X Fenty lingerie photos

Zahida Allen during MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge star Zahida Allen is known for turning heads, whether posing in outfits for a night out at the club, skimpy swimsuits, or sizzling lingerie.

The former Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach UK star donned the latter in her latest photo series, as she stunned friends, followers, and fans by posing in red hot Savage X Fenty lingerie.

It brought a variety of reactions as people praised her latest sizzling look, weeks after she shared she had several cosmetic procedures done.

Zahida Allen shares Savage X Fenty lingerie photos

Many stars from The Challenge have wowed fans with bikini or swimsuit posts recently, including Tori Deal’s snake mesh one-piece suit and Jenny West’s skimpy bikini pics from poolside.

Two-time Challenge competitor Zahida Allen once again found a way to captivate fans on her Instagram page. With over 490,000 followers, most of her posts grab plenty of attention.

In three photos on her official page, she poses in a bold red Savage X Fenty lingerie set which includes the Savage Not Sorry Half Cup Bra with Lace in Goji Berry red and Savage Not Sorry Open Back Strappy Brazilian undies in a red violet purple.

The reality TV star shows off several angles, including one pic where she gazes directly at the camera, and another with her back turned to the camera.

“I wasn’t gonna ruin your life but now I will,” Zahida wrote in her provocative caption, also using a hashtag that she’s a Savage X Fenty ambassador.

Fans and followers react to Zahida’s lingerie post

As of this writing, Zahida had received 75 comments on her Savage X Fenty images, with many fans admiring her look in the red lingerie set.

“I’m ready for my life to be ruined,” one of Zahida’s admirers commented on the latest photoshoot.

Pic credit: @zahidaallenx/Instagram

Another fan was wowed by Zahida’s look, leaving multiple heart face and fire emojis along with their comment.

“The amazing curves on that sexy body😍😍😍pure perfection,” another fan wrote.

A few months ago, Zahida and castmate Rogan O’Connor revealed they’d both had nose jobs done to enhance their looks. In addition to that, Zahida shared that she had breast augmentation surgery, showing off the final results on her Instagram.

The 28-year-old reality TV star said she was happy with the procedure results. She last appeared in MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season, where she had to leave in Episode 2 due to the passing of her grandmother.

She’s commented that she was called to appear in one of the recent seasons but opted not to attend due to her friend having a wedding she couldn’t miss. It remains to be seen if Zahida might return once again to compete on The Challenge or move on to other ventures, including modeling and promoting products.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.