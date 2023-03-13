Zach Shallcross joins TikTok, roasts his own viral facial expression on The Bachelor

Zach Shallcross is trying to “up” his social media presence by poking fun at himself on a brand new platform.

Zach, the current lead of The Bachelor’s Season 27, has had the utmost “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” mentality regarding how viewers have perceived him this season.

He even shared a photo of himself on Instagram to joke that he had “boring Bachelor energy” after some fans predicted his season would be quite lackluster.

While Zach didn’t sign on the show to gain social media fame — something he joked about in another post — he has now expanded his presence onto TikTok.

For his first video, the 26-year-old poked fun at a certain facial expression he gave during the season while conversing with some of his contestants — particularly the women he sent home shortly after chatting with them.

Sharing the internal monologue he had while filming his conversations, Zach wrote in the video, “Okay… I don’t like this conversation or this person… But I feel like I’m hiding it pretty well though… Thank God.”

The Bachelor’s Zach Shallcross shares hilarious new TikTok video

Only showing half of his face for the first part of the TikTok, Zach then cut to a quick full-face shot showing his facial expression that has gone viral on the show.

Most noticeably, Zach had made the expression while speaking to contestants Greer, Jess, and Brooklyn before deciding he would send them home.

“I don’t hide my expressions well 😐,” Zach admitted in the caption.

Zach’s specific “look” has not gone unnoticed by Season 27 viewers, as it has been quickly turned into a meme amongst fans.

For further proof of Zach’s face giving away his thoughts, @Bach_Memes on Twitter threaded together each captured moment — starting with Jess.

Jess getting sent home pic.twitter.com/VmJ24ZOyt8 — Bachelor Memes (@Bach_Memes) March 7, 2023

While Jess and Zach’s conversation left her feeling “blindsided,” it paved the way for Bachelor Nation to know that as soon as Zach made “the face” again while talking to Greer and Brooklyn, they would definitely be packing their bags.

And unfortunately, history did, in fact, repeat itself.

Brooklyn getting sent home pic.twitter.com/KuySXPPfjR — Bachelor Memes (@Bach_Memes) March 7, 2023

As Zach heads into his final few weeks of the season, there’s no doubt viewers will be on the lookout for more telling facial expressions during the upcoming conversations with his top four ladies.

The Bachelor airs its first double header of the season this week

Fans will get a two-for-one this week as the hit ABC series will air on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Zach’s top ladies, Charity, Kaity, Gabi, and Ariel, will head to their hometowns on Monday for what’s sure to be an exciting episode as they introduce Zach to their families.

On Tuesday night, we have the Women Tell All, where fans will finally hear from all the contestants as they re-hash the drama from the entirety of the season.

There may also be a possible Bachelorette announcement on Tuesday due to previous history, but nothing is set in stone for the reveal quite yet.

However, curious fans can click here for a spoiler on who is most likely set to lead the next season of The Bachelorette, per Reality Steve.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.