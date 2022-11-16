Zach Roloff is ‘not okay’ with sharing feud with dad Matt Roloff on LPBW

Zach opened up to his fans about airing the feud with his dad Matt on LPBW. Pic credit: @zroloff07/Instagram

The feud between Zach and Matt Roloff has been airing on Little People, Big World, and Zach admits that he’s “not okay” with it.

When negotiations to purchase the north side of the farm fell through between Matt and his son Zach, their relationship was forever altered.

Zach and his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, were led to believe they would inherit at least a portion of the farm where they were raised by their parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, along with their siblings Molly and Jacob.

However, Matt wanted more than to leave a legacy behind on the farm, and tensions arose after he couldn’t reach a deal between Zach and Jeremy.

The aftermath of the negotiations is currently playing out during Season 24 of LPBW, and airing the Roloffs’ dirty laundry isn’t something Zach had hoped for.

Zach recently posted a rare selfie to Instagram for his 1 million followers which he captioned, “Just me for a change. Curious what everyone has to say at the moment about anything.”

Zach Roloff says he’s ‘not okay’ with airing feud with Matt on LPBW

In the comments section, Zach received a variety of feedback. One of his followers wanted to know how he felt about his and Matt’s feud playing out on TLC.

“How comfortable are you having to air the disagreement with your dad with all of America?” the fan asked.

Zach replied, “not okay with it. It’s definitely expedited some things.”

Zach’s discussion with his fan got other followers talking in the comments, where they expressed their opinions on the matter.

One of Zach’s followers urged him not to hold a grudge against his dad, warning him that he’ll find out the “hard way” and by then, it’ll be “too late.”

Another told Zach that “hate and resentment towards parents” over material things is something that shouldn’t happen and commented that Zach should “never” judge his dad. They added that Zach is a father too and might face the same scrutiny one day from his own children.

“Get over the conflict with your dad and Caryn,” warned another one of Zach’s followers, reminding him that “Life is short.”

Zach regrets going public with his and Matt Roloff’s fallout

This isn’t the first time that Zach has expressed regret for publicly airing his and Matt’s feud. In May 2022, Zach told E! News that it was a “mistake” to put their feud on social media.

He can’t turn back time, so all Zach can do now is deal with the repercussions of sharing his private life with LPBW fans.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.