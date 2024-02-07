Zach and Tori Roloff launch a podcast and hint at quitting LPBW

Zach and Tori Roloff’s tenure on Little People, Big World could soon be coming to an end.

The couple has shared their storyline with LPBW viewers for over a decade.

Zach has been a part of the cast of LPBW since its inception in 2006, and Tori soon joined the cast after she and Zach met and began dating.

Now married with three children, Zach and Tori continue to publicize their family’s story with TLC viewers, but perhaps not for long.

With Season 25 of LPBW on the horizon, Tori and Zach recently made an exciting announcement: they’ve launched their own podcast called Raising Heights.

Taking to Instagram, Zach and Tori told their fans and followers, “We are so excited to announce we are starting our own podcast THIS THURSDAY!!”

Tori and Zach Roloff’s podcast, Raising Heights, launches this week

“We can not wait to chat with all of you!! Make sure you follow us on YouTube and everywhere you listen to podcast!!” the caption on the Instagram post continued. “Check the link in our bio to make sure you don’t miss an episode!!”

The couple also uploaded a teaser video on their joint YouTube channel, letting their subscribers know they had some “BIG” news.

Amid all of the hype online, Zach and Tori were inundated with congratulatory comments on their announcement, as well as some questions from curious LPBW fans.

Could Tori and Zach’s podcast mean they’re done filming for LPBW?

One such question came from @mmvenegas on Instagram, who asked the duo, “Does this mean no more lpbw?”

Tori and Zach hinted that they might soon be through with filming for LPBW. Pic credit: @raisingheights/Instagram

In response, Tori and Zach were vague but hinted at a possible end to their filming for the long-running reality TV show.

“Tune in to find out!” was their answer, coupled with two smirking-face emojis.

Tori shot down pregnancy rumors as she teased a ‘really fun’ announcement

Tori and Zach’s announcement comes on the heels of speculation they were expecting their fourth child.

When Tori teased their podcast last month, she told her Instagram followers that she and Zach had a “really fun” announcement “coming down the pipe line.”

Anticipating that LPBW fans would guess the announcement would be related to expanding their family, Tori preemptively shut down the rumors, making it clear that she was not pregnant, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Tori says she and Zach will know when it’s time to take their ‘next step’

Tori and Zach have previously spoken about ending their time on LPBW and noted that they’ll know when the time is right to wrap filming for TLC.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, the couple told Entertainment Tonight correspondent Cassie DiLaura that once filming is no longer enjoyable for them, they’ll be ready to call it quits.

“I think that, like, the minute it’s not fun anymore,” Tori said. “I think for us, like we’re, we enjoy sharing our lives, and you know — for right now, the kids get along great for the crew, and it’s fun.”

“The minute it’s not fun anymore, I think that’s, you know, then you kinda gotta come together and be like, ‘Alright, so what, what’s our next step?’ I guess,” Tori added.

Season 25 of Little People, Big World premieres on Tuesday, February 20, at 9/8c on TLC.