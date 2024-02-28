Zach and Tori Roloff are no longer filming for LPBW: ‘Reality TV tears families apart’

After years of teasing that they’re finished filming for Little People, Big World, Zach and Tori Roloff have confirmed they’re through with reality television.

Zach has been sharing his personal life with TLC’s cameras since LPBW’s inception in 2006, and soon after, Tori joined the cast after the couple began dating.

Now married with three kids, Tori and Zach’s storyline is currently playing out during Season 25 of LPBW, but this will be their last.

During a recent episode of their newly launched podcast, Raising Heights, Tori and Zach opened up about their decision.

Part of Zach and Tori’s choice was based on their eldest child, son Jackson, voicing that he doesn’t want to film every aspect of his personal life, so as parents, they “really took that to heart.”

Tori called Jackson’s opinions a “huge reason” why she and Zach chose to step away from reality television.

Season 25 of LPBW will be the last for Tori and Zach Roloff

In a recent Instagram post for Raising Heights, Tori and Zach shared a clip of the podcast episode and, in the caption, explained, “On this week’s episode: we address one of the reasons why we decided to move on from reality television!”

“There were moments in reality tv that we loved and moments that we didn’t, but overall we’re grateful to our crew and our producer, and we’re excited for our next chapter!”

In a subsequent post on Instagram, Tori and Zach elaborated on their decision, telling their fans and followers, “Moving on from reality TV was a tough decision to make, but we’re hoping that relationships and communication can regrow after all these years!”

Amid their big announcement, LPBW viewers spoke out in the comments section of their latest Instagram post, and many had some harsh criticism for the couple… especially Tori.

LPBW viewers take aim at Tori

One of Tori and Zach’s podcast listeners urged them to work things out with Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, regarding their squabble over Roloff Farms.

“Show some respect,” wrote @suefitz810 on Instagram.

One of Tori’s critics slammed her for not telling Zach to repair his relationship with Matt and Caryn Chandler.

“[They] only focus on the bad,” the critic continued. “I find it sad … I wonder why it took this long for them to feel this way.”

An OG LPBW fan commented that “the anger is [definitely] coming from Tori more so regarding on the fact they aren’t getting the farm,” noting that Zach is a “chill guy,” so it wouldn’t be in his character to drag on a spat with his father for this long.

Another Instagram user questioned Zach and Tori’s decision to quit reality TV but start a podcast, asking, “But isn’t this podcast and social media basically the same as reality tv?”

Tori and Zach shared how they would know they’re finished filming reality TV

As Monsters and Critics reported, Zach and Tori opened up to Entertainment Tonight and explained how they would know when it was time to cut the cord and stop filming for LPBW.

During their interview with Cassie DiLaura, the couple spilled the tea when asked how they would decide to walk away from TLC.

“I think that, like, the minute it’s not fun anymore,” Tori shared. “I think for us, like we’re, we enjoy sharing our lives, and you know — for right now, the kids get along great for the crew, and it’s fun.”

“The minute it’s not fun anymore, I think that’s, you know, then you kinda gotta come together and be like, ‘Alright, so what, what’s our next step?’ I guess,” Tori added.

Season 25 of Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.