Zac Clark uses a secret code for Tayshia Adams as they celebrate their anniversary

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams shared their happiness over marking the first anniversary of their love affairs’ start. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams, one half of the current hosting team of The Bachelorette alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe, took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of when she met fiance Zac Clark. Still, it was his coded response that had fans talking.

Tayshia, who met Zac during Season 16 of The Bachelorette, wrote a lengthy passage on the social media site where she spoke of her love for her fiance and how much they meant to one another.

“At approximately this time 365 days ago, I met you!” Tayshia penned.

“It’s been a wild ride so far with our lives going a million miles an hour, but how lucky are we to have had an amazing week together at the place where it all started AND we were to able to renew our wishes a year later?! WILD. Happy to have you by my side,” she wrote in the post seen below.

She used a cute pet name for the handsome addiction specialist, calling him “Clarky.”

Tayshia added her comments to a video of the couple from their season on the series where they made wishes for a new beginning in front of a fountain during one of their first private moments together. This was followed by a recent video of the couple where they once again stood in front of a fountain and tossed coins over their shoulders.

Zac Clark’s response to Tayshia’s remarks had fans in awe

Instead of writing out his reply to Tayshia’s loving commentary, Zac used a coded response.

He typed out the number 143, as seen below, which means “I love you.” This type of response was popular back in the 1990s when pagers were popular and are based on the number of letters in each word of the phrase I (1), love (4), you (3).

Zac Clark used a coded response to fiance Tayshia Adams’ social media post. Pic credit: @tayshiaadams/Instagram

Fans were in awe of the couple’s love and respect for one another. They shared their remarks in the comments section of the post.

“Why am i crying in the club rn,” claimed one follower.

Fans responded with appreciation to Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams’ Instagram anniversary post. Pic credit: @tayshiaadams/Instagram

“You make a lovely couple. His post about you today made me tear up. I am so happy you have found each other. You both are such caring and kind-hearted people,” penned a second fan.

Tayshia will continue to be a part of Bachelor Nation moving forward

Tayshia is working with production on the second season of The Bachelorette, which is currently filming at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, in California. She will be joined by her co-host this season, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Elementary school teacher and ex-Bachelor star Michelle Young will helm the second season of the reality dating series.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.