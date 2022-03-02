Zac Clark links up with former costar Ed Waisbrot in Miami 

Zac Clark and Ed Waisbrot reunite after their time on The Bachelorette Season 16. Pic credit: ABC

Zac Clark has kept a fairly low profile since calling off his engagement with The Bachelorette host Tayshia Adams, but recently he gave viewers a glimpse into his time in Miami.

Further proving that Bachelor Nation stars are one big family, Zac met up with his fellow The Bachelorette Season 17 costar Ed Waisbrot while in Florida.

Zac Clark and Ed Waisbrot enjoy time together

Zac Clark took to Instagram to share photos from his time in Miami, where he appears to have spent a lot of time by the water.

Some of Zac’s photos included him posing with friends on a dock while wearing swim trunks, a boat sailing against a beautiful blue sky, as well as a table filled with delicious-looking cakes.

The Bachelorette viewers will notice a familiar face in the third slide of Zac’s post.

In the third photo, Zac shared a selfie with costar Ed Waisbrot as the two friends posed in front of the ocean.

Zac and Ed both look beach-ready in causal attire and dark-lens sunglasses as they smile at the camera.

Zac captioned the post, “Miami Heat…but Go Sixers.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Fortunately, Zac appears to be in great spirits after his split with Tayshia Adams made headlines, and he’s clearly still a big fan of basketball, as is evidenced in his caption.

Ed Waisbrot links up with The Bachelorette Season 17 costar Kenny Braasch

Zac Clark wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation star that Ed Waisbrot met up with recently.

On Ed’s page, he shared photos from his outing with The Bachelorette Season 17’s Kenny Braasch.

The pair clearly maintained their friendship since competing for the hearts of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams together and, fittingly, Ed and Kenny recently attended a boy band event, as Kenny is a boy band manager.

Ed captioned his post with Kenny by writing, “Always a great show.”

Along with being costars on The Bachelorette Season 17, Kenny and Ed also both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Ed arrived later in the season, and while he aimed to strike up connections with Natasha Parker and Mykenna Dorn, he ultimately left the island single.

Meanwhile, Kenny had much better luck on the island as he got engaged to Mari Pepin at the end of the season.

Kenny and Mari’s relationship is still going strong as the pair continue to plan their wedding and even moved in together recently.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.