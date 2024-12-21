Yara Zaya’s followers worry she’s not ‘ok’ in latest pic: ‘What did you do to your face?’

Yara Zaya doesn’t look like herself.

That’s if you ask 90 Day Fiance viewers, anyway.

Yara’s latest photo on Instagram has her fans, followers, and critics concerned that she may have gone too far with cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures.

The Ukrainian native posted a pic of herself and her new puppy, Mila, on Friday, which got tongues wagging.

Yara held Mila in her arms for the photo, clad in a white blazer with black accents.

As she noted in her caption, Mila was staying in New Orleans with her mother-in-law, Gwen Eymard, who’s dog-sitting while Yara, her husband Jovi Dufren, and their daughter, Mylah, do some holiday traveling.

The post, geotagged in Miami Beach, Florida, was captioned, “My baby Mila, miss her so much. She’s now with babushka. @gweneymard.”

“You guys asked me what I gonna do with Mila, When are we gonna travel, I fly her to Louisiana😂.”

In the comments section, many of Yara’s 795,000 followers complimented the beautiful photo and gushed over Mila, her and Jovi’s newest family member.

However, several of Yara’s critics couldn’t help but notice that she looked a bit different from the last time they saw her.

Yara’s followers express concern over her altered appearance

One such Instagram user asked Yara, “What did you do to your face?”

“It doesn’t look like you at all,” they continued. “Are you ok?”

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Another commenter echoed the sentiment, noting that Yara looks “different,” and asked, “What did you do?”

“Girl stop the face enhancements,” warned @lori_andrussjewell, adding, “You are very stunning and starting to change your beautiful looks.”

What has Yara changed about her appearance?

Yara’s looks have certainly changed since she was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers in Season 8 of the flagship series.

And even before that, Yara looked like a completely different person as a brunette before undergoing any cosmetic or surgical enhancements.

Yara has admitted to going under the knife and visiting medical injectors’ offices for a combination of services.

The 29-year-old has had a rhinoplasty (commonly known as a nose job), gotten breast implants, and gets regular Botox and filler injections in her face.

Yara went on record defending her decision to go under the knife

Yara has been transparent about her decision to alter her appearance

She went public with her views on plastic surgery and other cosmetic enhancements during a 90 Day Fiance Tell All in 2021.

At the time, Yara revealed to her castmates, “We are living in 2021, and if you want to do something, do it.”

“And I had an issue, like, my nose is [a] potato, so let me do something to that,” Yara continued.

Yara added that there is “nothing wrong” with plastic surgery if someone doesn’t like or accept something about themselves.

“I was not accepting myself when I [looked] in the mirror, and I had to fix the situation,” Yara confessed.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.