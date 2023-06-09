Yara Zaya wishes herself a happy birthday in see-through minidress: ‘Every day is about me’

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya celebrated another trip around the sun and did so in the most bougie way possible.

In typical Yara fashion, she commemorated her 29th birthday with a post dedicated to herself.

On Instagram, Yara shared a video of herself clad in a slinky pink satin minidress as she held a cake in one hand and blew out the candle.

Yara’s strapless dress featured a see-through mesh bodice covered in rhinestones and a slit that nearly reached her waist.

The Ukrainian beauty styled her blonde hair in a high bun with face-framing bangs, and her pink-hued makeup palette perfectly complemented her garment.

As Yara removed a candle from the cake, she held it to her mouth like a cigarette and lit it.

Quoting a line from Wednesday Adaams, Yara lip-synced to a voiceover on the video, saying, “Birthday, yes. Happy, never. Every day is all about me. This one just comes with cake and a bad song.”

Yara licked some icing off her finger before the video ended, which was captioned, “Happy birthday to me 🎉🎉🎉🎉”

Yara’s husband of three years and fellow 90 Day Fiance star, Jovi Dufren, was sure to give his wife a Happy Birthday shoutout on Instagram as well.

Jovi posted a carousel of photos of himself and Yara from their adventures together over the years. In one image, Yara sat at a beachfront bar, clad in a colorful swimsuit, enjoying a drink.

Yara and Jovi smiled in a few more photos, including visits to Brazil, Egypt, and the Czech Republic.

“Happy Birthday to my Queen!!!” Jovi wrote in his caption. “I hope today is perfect, and continue getting everything you want in life!! Here’s to 29 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂 @yarazaya #tlc #90dayfiance #happilyeverafter.”

Yara also shared some footage of her birthday celebration in her Instagram Story. To celebrate her special day, Yara was treated to a night at the five-star rated Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

The mom of one shared a pic from her and Jovi’s hotel room overlooking New Orleans, and the couple posed for a pic before heading out to dinner.

The hotel gifted Yara some sweet treats for her birthday, including chocolate-covered strawberries and a miniature cake covered in sprinkles, along with a bottle of San Pellegrino.

A card addressed to Yara read, “Mrs. Dufren, Welcome to the Four Seasons New Orleans! Wishing you a Happy Birthday. We hope you enjoy your stay with us.”

“Happy birthday to me ❤❤,” Yara wrote in the caption.

Yara is a busy working mom with several business ventures under her belt

While she isn’t traveling the world and living life to the fullest, Yara works hard so that she can enjoy a life of luxury.

Not only does she operate her online women’s fashion boutique, YaraZaya.com, but Yara has become a successful social media influencer.

Most recently, Yara plugged Real Good Foods in a Reel shared to her Instagram feed. Yara promoted the brand’s orange chicken in the video, noting that their meals help her stay “fit.”

Yara’s advertisement noted that the meals are high in protein, low in carbs, and low in sugar and are quick and easy to make, taste good, and are healthy too.

In the caption of the paid partnership, Yara wrote, “Looking for a quick, easy, AND healthy meal idea?…@realgoodfoods has you covered 💁🏼‍♀️! This orange chicken is PERFECT when I need something quick and want to stay healthy because it is high protein, low carb, and low sugar. Take a trip to your local Safeway and grab you some #realgoodfoods 🙌🏻.”

