Yara Zaya wears sexy cutout dress for birthday dinner without Jovi Dufren

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya did not spend her birthday with her husband, Jovi Dufren. However, she made the best of it and rocked a sexy cutout dress for a night out with her dinner date, daughter Mylah.

Yara packed up Jovi’s mini-me, and they drove to Austin, Texas, to mark the special occasion.

Jovi’s job as an ROV supervisor has him traveling around the world for several weeks at a time, and it seems a recent work trip took him away at a most inconvenient moment. However, Yara appeared to have lots of fun with baby Mylah who was also dressed to impress in her adorable brown outfit and designer shoes.

We have a feeling that Jovi has something big in store for his wife when he returns to Louisiana, where they currently reside, but for now, the mother-daughter duo made for the cutest date ever.

Yara Zaya wears a sexy cutout dress for birthday dinner without Jovi Dufren

The 90 Day Fiance star didn’t let Jovi’s absence dampen her spirit. She made the best of her special day nonetheless.

Earlier in the day, Yara revealed that she was headed to Austin for a fun day with Mylah and asked her followers to recommend places they could go.

Later in the evening, Yara was all glammed up for her birthday dinner at a restaurant, and so was Mylah, clad in an adorable brown top with matching shorts. Yara’s little cutie also has a penchant for nice things, like her mom, as she also wore a pair of Michael Kors sandals with her hair in little pigtails.

Yara also went glam in a sexy beige halter dress that showed lots of skin. The ankle-length dress features thigh-high slits on both sides, deep side cutouts, and a knotted design in the front.

The TLC star paired the outfit with pricey Chanel sandals, and she rocked a classic updo style with face-framing bangs.

Yara Zaya takes baby Mylah as her birthday dinner date

The 90 Day Fiance star seems to have gotten a good recommendation for restaurants in Austin because she shared photos of her and Mylah enjoying dinner together.

Yara also posed for a bathroom selfie, giving a close look at her sexy cutout dress.

Meanwhile, Jovi didn’t forget his wife despite being miles away.

He shared a sweet birthday message for her on Instagram, which read in part, “Happy Birthday to my Queen! @yarazaya Thanks for being the best mom, wife, and hardest worker out there.”

Jovi also posted a few throwback photos of their happy moments together.

