Yara Zaya thinks fellow moms ‘boycotted’ her because she was dressed scantily

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya says that other moms shunned her during Mylah’s recent dance class because of the way she was dressed.

Yara shares quite a bit of her personal life with her fans on Instagram, including snippets of her day-to-day life.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian-born beauty did just that as she recorded herself from inside her car, sharing a Story with her 682,000 followers on Instagram.

“You guys, funny story time. Listen to this,” Yara began. She continued to explain that there were two moms in Mylah’s dance class on Saturday who she says were “absolutely boycotting” her.

“Like, I was thinking before, and [maybe] I’m delusional. I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe they don’t understand me because I have an accent,'” Yara explained, acknowledging her Eastern European dialect.

Yara admitted that it doesn’t bother her if and when people have trouble understanding her when she speaks.

Yara Zaya speculates she was ignored by dance moms because of the way she was dressed

“But, listen to this,” she continued. “Today, those two mamas — three mamas — they [were] talking, okay, before the class started. Everybody was talking. And [their] kids [were] playing, and Mylah wanted to go to the kids and tell them hi, okay?”

“So I go to them, and I’m like, ‘Oh, hi guys. My baby, Mylah, she just want to tell hi to girls, whatever.’ They literally take [their] girls away, like turn away from me, and don’t even like tell me hi or nothing,” Yara added.

Yara questioned, “Like, why the f**k… what is this all about?” before zooming the camera in on her chest. In the video, Yara was wearing a skintight, low-cut top that bared plenty of skin.

As she placed her hands on her chest, she hypothesized, “Maybe they were mad because I dressed like this to go to the dance class, that my boobs are open. But I don’t care!”

Yara doesn’t sweat her haters

It’s clear that Yara isn’t going to let anyone dictate what she wears in public. In fact, her husband, Jovi Dufren, recently encouraged her to show off her body more often while they’re out and about.

Last month, as Monsters and Critics reported, Jovi told his wife, “… you shouldn’t be such a closed person all the time or be scared to show your body.”

Yara has learned that no matter what she does or how she does it, she’s going to receive criticism.

Sharing her life publicly on reality TV means trolls will be lined up, waiting to find fault with just about anything and everything she does. But Yara has adopted the right attitude when it comes to negative attention — not giving a damn.

The Season 4 finale and Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All air on Sunday, May 14 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.