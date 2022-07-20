Yara Zaya tells fans she’s ‘not in the best place,’ asks not to spread negativity

Yara shared with her fans that she’s struggling mentally and asked them to keep things positive on her social media. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya admitted that she’s “not in the best place” mentally and asked 90 Day Fiance viewers to refrain from negativity on her social media.

Ukrainian-born Yara and her American husband Jovi Dufren joined 90 Day Fiance during Season 8. Since their time on the show, Yara has built a social media following where she updates her fans on her personal life and earns income as an influencer, among other endeavors.

Yara recently used her Instagram Stories to update her followers during a Q&A that she cut short due to her current mental state.

Yara encouraged her followers to ask her questions and they obliged. One question came from a fan who asked, “Is [Mylah] okay? It looked like she was at ER the other day.”

Yara, whose cleaning company called the police on her last month, chose to answer via a video recording shot from inside her car. She didn’t give details, but said that Mylah was, in fact, ill recently and explained what happened.

“Yes, she’s good now. She was a little bit sick. She has, um, I don’t remember how the thing called, but she need to take medicine now and she’s good, yeah.”

Yara Zaya tells 90 Day Fiance fans she’s ‘not in the best place’

Mylan’s recent health scare could have contributed to Yara’s mental state, which she detailed in her next slide. Recorded from a different location, Yara told her followers that she deleted all of the answers she just recorded during the Q&A as she become mentally overwhelmed.

“Okay guys, I just deleted all of the answers from before. I just, uh… I’m just not in the best place, honestly. I don’t know, emotionally or mentally how to explain this so I don’t want no negativity on my account.”

Yara urges fans not to write ‘negative stuff’

“I don’t want for you guys going around writing negative stuff to that person or nothing because I think misunderstand too. So whatever, let’s just talk about something positive here, something which actually make me smile, so yeah. Thank you guys. I love you!”

Yara didn’t elaborate on why she was in a bad place, but she was clearly feeling better shortly after she posted the video to her Stories. Her latest Instagram Post, shared just hours later, is a lighthearted one, in which she has some fun playing a prank on Jovi.

