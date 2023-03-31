Yara Zaya teases return to 90 Day Fiance

It looks as though 90 Day Fiance fans may be seeing Yara Zaya on their screens again in the near future.

Yara and her husband, Jovi Dufren, made their 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 8 of the flagship series.

Since then, Yara has gone on to appear in some 90 Day Fiance spinoffs. Most recently, she and Jovi wrapped Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

With rumors of another 90 Day Fiance spinoff in the works, could Yara be gracing the small screen once again?

Earlier this week, Yara answered some questions from her fans and followers during an Instagram Story Q&A.

One of Yara’s 679,000 IG followers asked, “when are we seeing you on tv again?”

Yara Zaya responds to a 90 Day Fiance viewer who asked if she’s returning to TV

To answer her follower, Yara included a photo of herself relaxing by a fire, enjoying a margarita. Yara was clad in a black-and-white striped sweater and white jeans, with her hair pulled into an updo and parted in the center.

Yara said she’ll be returning to reality TV soon. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

According to Yara’s answer, it doesn’t seem as though it will be long before 90 Day Fiance viewers will get to watch Yara’s personal life play out on the small screen once again.

Yara’s reply read, “Soooon…….. 😅”

90 Day Fiance fans have followed Yara and Jovi’s ups and downs since their time in the franchise. Viewers have watched the biggest milestones in their relationship, including getting married and welcoming their daughter, Mylah.

Rumor has it Yara will appear in an upcoming 90 Day Fiance spinoff

As mentioned, Yara was spotted, along with some fellow 90 Day Fiance co-stars, filming for an upcoming spinoff. Photos surfaced on Reddit, depicting Yara along with Angela Deem, Kalani Fagaata, Asuelu Pulaa, and Liz Woods.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the show has been confirmed as a “couples therapy” retreat. Filming took place at the Isla Bella Beach Resort and Spa in the Florida Keys, where patrons complained online about the rowdy cast and the inconveniences they caused.

Disgruntled guests took to TripAdvisor.com to leave their less-than-stellar reviews, complaining that the pool was closed, staff was overtaking the premises, and the cast members were dropping F-bombs late into the night.

It’s unclear whether Jovi was one of the cast members filming, but with it being labeled a “couples therapy” retreat, it’s likely he was in attendance with his wife, Yara.

Stay tuned to find out more details about the next 90 Day Fiance spinoff, its official title, and when it will premiere.

