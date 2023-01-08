Yara Zaya stuns on the beach in green bikini and admits to recent boob job

Yara Zaya in a green bikini says she’s happy with her boob job. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya is enjoying the New Year while on a fabulous vacation in the Dominican Republic, and she recently modeled a skimpy green bikini while posing on the beach.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted the photos on social media clad in the stunning swimwear, and she opened up in her post about her recent boob job.

Yara looked ready for a fashion show in the green bikini top that featured a gold accessory in the middle and a tie detail that wrapped around her waist.

She paired that with a blue and white wrap covering half of her body while the bottom half of her tie-string bikini bottom peeked out from the side.

Her long blonde hair fell down her shoulders in soft waves while she leaned against a wooden column holding a pair of dark sunglasses in her hand.

The Ukrainian native has been getting a lot of questions about her boobs, so she got honest in the post and noted that she’s had some work done.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is happy with her recent boob job

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star looked gorgeous in her two-piece bikini, and it’s thanks in part to her recent boob job.

Yara confessed in the Instagram post that she’s had breast augmentation and that she couldn’t be happier with the results.

“Hey everyone, sooo many of you are asking about my boobs, AND YES i recently got them done in Beverly Hills by @drmichaelkobeng,” wrote Yara in her caption.

By the way, if the doctor’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he made appearances on past episodes of the show. He is the same Beverly Hills plastic surgeon who worked on Angela Deem after her weight loss surgery, and she got called out by viewers for mercilessly hitting on Dr. Obeng during her consultation.

The controversial TLC star was ultimately happy with her results, and Yara was quite pleased with Dr. Obeng’s work as well.

“I am so happy and so much more self confident in my body. As many women know, it can be hard to get your body back to normal after Pregnancy/breastfeeding,” noted Yara. “Thank you so much Dr. Obeng for giving me back my confidence and doing such a great job.”

Yara Zaya uses Raf Five in her skincare routine

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is usually glammed up in makeup, but she recently showed off a bare face to promote the skincare brand Raf Five.

Yara was dressed in red silk pajamas as she got ready for bed, but before going to sleep, she went through her nighttime routine using products from Raf Five.

In the video posted on Instagram, the TLC personality started with the Raf Five wash-away cleanser to help unclog pores, then she followed up with the after-hours moisturizer.

The final step in Yara’s nighttime skincare routine included an acne spot treatment to reduce pimples.

“Hello everyone! With all the holiday food and sweets right now, I need something to keep my skin clear and glowing! ” wrote Yara in her post. “That is why I love @raf_five for BEAUTIFUL skin! 🧖🏼‍♀️❤️ Use my code YARA35 for 35% off – link in bio!! #ad.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 8 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.