Yara Zaya wears baby blue for a gym workout. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya is doing what she does best, keeping her body fit, and she’s showcasing her love of fashion, even at the gym.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star was ready for an intense workout and she stunned in baby blue workout gear.

Yara snapped a mirror selfie which was shared on social media and showed her clad in a long-sleeved spandex top which she wore half-zipped and paired with matching leggings.

The two-piece set had shades of baby blue at the waist with a lighter shade at the bottom, giving off an ombre effect.

Yara was barefaced in the clip posted on her Instagram Story and she had her long blonde hair flowing down her back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She appeared to be in a public restroom as she took advantage of the huge mirror by recording a video showing off her outfit.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya hits the gym in a baby blue outfit

Yara shared the stunning post online with her large bottle of water resting nearby as she got ready for the gym.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has been getting a lot of compliments on her toned body.

She recently posted a few bikini pictures while on vacation in Punta Cana and many people asked about her diet and exercise routine.

The post garnered some positive messages in contrast to another bikini post that garnered backlash. After getting questions about her boobs, the Ukrainian native confessed to going under the knife, but quickly regretted her decision to come clean.

She eventually clapped back at the critics and opened up about her reasons for getting a boob job, after restricting comments on the post due to the negativity.

Yara also made it known that her body is due to her hard work and she remains committed to exercising and eating healthy and her latest snap is proof of that.

Jovi Dufren dishes on Yara Zaya’s boob job

Meanwhile, Yara is not paying much attention to the backlash regarding her boob job because her husband Jovi Dufren is pretty happy with them as well.

In an Instagram Q&A, someone asked a question about the specific size of Yara’s implants but Jovi noted that he didn’t know those details. However, he knows one thing and it’s that he loves them.

“How many cc’s and what profile did Yara get?? she looks fantastic!” said the curious commenter.

” Hhaha that’s a better question for her,” responded Jovi. ” All I know is they look amazing.”

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Yara Zaya promotes her company

Many things are keeping the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star busy when she’s not in the gym. Her website yarazaya.com has been doing well and she heavily promotes the brand online.

The fashionista often wears the pieces sold by her online boutique and is the perfect model to showcase all the stylish outfits.

During a date night back in July, Yara wore a floral off-shoulder top that was being sold on the site but is likely sold out by now. She also used her “favorite lipgloss” from her own cosmetics brand Boujee by Yara.

She posed with the pretty pink lipgloss in her hand for the photo, while showing off the glossy shade on her lips.

“Going with jovi and MYLAH for date night. 🍂 My top from @yarazaya_shop,” wrote Yara. “My favorite lipgloss @boujeebyyara1.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.